Garmin Instinct 3 leaked on company's own website, here's what we know

The Garmin Instinct 3 has been spotted in a major leak

Garmin's own website has revealed that there will be a solar option again

Also confirmed are a 45mm size option and black color

One of the best Garmin watches for the great outdoors looks set to get an imminent upgrade after a listing for a new Instinct 3 was spotted on Garmin's own website.

The Garmin Instinct 2 is one of our favorite Garmins, a five-star pick rocking a choice of sizes, tough exterior, great training tools, GPS, and very good battery life – which is why we're so hyped for the seemingly-imminent launch of the next generation.

Now, it looks like Garmin itself is also gearing up for the release, having accidentally listed the repair costs for a Garmin Instinct 3, and revealing some key new details in the process.

As spotted by Fitness Tracker Test, Garmin Spain's website leaked a repair code for a new 'Instinct 3, SOLAR,45mm,NEGRO'. As such, it seems that the Instinct 3 will be available in at least one of its popular sizes, a solar-powered version, and a black color option.

Garmin Instinct 3 details leaked

(Image credit: Future)

This latest leak is the first concrete information we've seen regarding a new Garmin Instinct, and it looks like the company is sticking to at least some of the formula that made its last version so great.

It's no surprise that a solar option will be available, and as the report notes a 45mm size listing doesn't preclude other options. It does, however, suggest that the company may be sticking to the current configurations of 40mm, 45mm, and 50mm.

The news follows a brief nod to the Instinct 3 in a recent Garmin leak suggesting some Garmin watches will add support for rucking, with leaker @Jw speculating that the feature could arrive alongside a new Instinct 3 before the end of the year.

The Instinct 2 turned two in November, indicating that a release of the third iteration could be very close at hand.