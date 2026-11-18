The Garmin Fenix 8, although now a couple of years old, is an incredible high-performance smartwatch worthy of occupying the wrist real estate of anyone who loves to work out outdoors. Hikers, runners, cyclists, campers, kayakers... anyone who likes to get outside for long periods of time will appreciate this feature-stuffed GPS device.

Right now, Amazon has it on sale in all three sizes as part of its early Black Friday deals, and it's already looking like the deal to beat. It began life at a list price from £949, but the RRP recently dropped to a base of £699.99 as the Garmin Fenix 9 was released. However, the price has dropped again: the smallest Garmin Fenix 8 (43mm) is now available at Amazon for just £499.99 (was £699.99 ). That's almost half what you'd have paid at launch.

The mid-size 47mm is cheaper still, at just £484.99 (was £699.99 ) and the 51mm has been discounted to just £549 (was £779.99 ).

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Check out the deals in full below. This is the cheapest the Fenix 8 has ever been, and is unlikely to drop much lower for Black Friday: if you're looking for a new adventure watch, I'd strongly recommend choosing this model over a Forerunner 965, 970 or 570 with a smaller discount, or even an Apple Watch Ultra.

Today's best Garmin Fenix 8 deals

Save 29% Garmin Fenix 8 (43mm) Whitestone: was £699.99 now £499.99 at Amazon Save £200 on the Garmin Fenix 8 in its 43mm size and Whitestone colorway, bringing it under £500 for the first time. At this price, it's a must-buy for any amateur athlete or hobbyist adventurer looking for their next watch. The 43mm is wearable for smaller wrists, and is less obtrusive even for larger wrists if the wearer's looking for something for everyday use too.

Why get this deal?

Until the Garmin Fenix 9 Pro came along, we regarded the Garmin Fenix 8 (and its Pro version) as the ultimate in adventure watches: a rugged, do-anything trail companion. We tested its heart rate reading accuracy, GPS accuracy, battery life and myriad other features to ensure it lived up to expectations.

I particularly like the LED torch — now standard on most premium Garmin devices — and training tools such as Hill and Endurance scores. As someone who lives in a very hilly area, I have enjoyed seeing my hill score increase (and occasionally decrease) during my regular road-running training.

However, its GPS capabilities and advanced navigation tools are where the Fenix 8 really shines, helping hikers, mountain bikers, trail runners and orienteers navigate the great outdoors, contact emergency services, monitor their health, and lots more.

Not sure the Garmin Fenix 8 is for you? Take our quiz below to see if one of the current-gen Garmins are a better match for your wrist. You can also check out the full smorgasbord of Black Friday UK deals as we cover them live.

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