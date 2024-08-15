The best budget Fitbit is now even cheaper after this $20 discount at Amazon

Fitness wearables are popular for all the perks they offer in a slim and affordable package, especially with a wearable as slight as the Fitbit Inspire 3. You can get the Fitbit Inspire 3 on Amazon for $79.95 (was $99.95).

The Inspire 3 hasn't dropped to a price this low in almost five months so it's a rare opportunity to secure a solid saving on an affordable yet capable fitness tracker. Fitbits are a well-known wearable brand for health-conscious folks for a reason, or even those just trying to get a better handle on their health and fitness metrics in general.

Even with summer coming to a close, the upcoming school year and milder fall season might be one of the best times to start tracking your exercise and sleep activity. Don't squander it by waiting too long, especially when all the vibrant colors like orange and pink are on sale at the same time as the standard black version.

Today's best Fitbit deal

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99.95 now $79.95 at Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is an intuitive and affordable fitness tracker for beginners who are looking for a straightforward place to start on their fitness journey. It fits loads of health and wellness management features on its slim strap, such as exercise tracking, heart rate monitoring, stress management, sleep profiles, and more. On top of that, it can last up to 10 days on one charge and is water resistant up to 50m. It comes with a six-month Fitbit Premium subscription, too, so you get access to exclusive features and workouts on your phone.

In our Fitbit Inspire 3 review, we praised its wide range of features and user-friendliness as a beginner fitness tracker. We also appreciated how easy it is to read and analyze your health and fitness metrics on its bright and colorful AMOLED display.

The Inspire 3 includes a heart rate monitor, multiple exercise modes, stress management in the form of mindfulness reminders and breathing sessions, personalized sleep tracking, and more. Like a smartwatch, it can also notify you when you receive calls, texts, and messages on smartphone apps. It can last up to a lengthy 10 days on a single charge and is water resistant up to 50m.

Right now, the Inspire 3 also includes a six-month Premium membership that offers personalized insights, advanced analytics, and more. Just start the trial within 60 days after activating your device or it'll expire.

