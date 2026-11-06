Up to 40% off top-quality waterproof jackets from The North Face, Rab, Patagonia, and more — this early Black Friday sale will save you from the November drizzle
I'd trust any of these brands to keep me dry in a downpour
Drizzly autumn days can be pretty miserable, but I've found a bunch of waterproof jacket deals that might just put a smile back on your face. Cotswold Outdoor has kicked off its Black Friday sale early, and amongst the deals are a load of seriously strong discounts on waterproofs from market-leading names like Rab, Patagonia and The North Face. I spent two years testing outdoors kit, and I'd trust any of these brands to keep me dry in a deluge.
I've rounded up what I think are the best discounts of the bunch below. Because there are so many strong deals, I've focused on the men's jackets in this particular article, but there are plenty of women's jacket offers too — use the bullet link below to browse them all.
- Browse all women's waterproof deals at Cotswold Outdoor
- Browse all men's waterproof deals at Cotswold Outdoor
This is billed as a Black Friday sale, which is a little premature — the official Black Friday isn't until 27th November. Sometimes in situations like these it pays to hold off and see if a retailer might drop its prices further on Black Friday itself, but I wouldn't suggest doing that in this case. I'm already seeing some sizes selling out on popular designs, and you don't want to miss out on the jacket you really want. Plus, I'm sure we'll see plenty of wet days between now and then...
Wet-weather wonders
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Ruth is TechRadar's Collections Editor, responsible for masterminding TechRadar's approach towards the new Collections format — a themed, curated selection of product recommendations designed to provide readers with an exciting new way to shop for the very best new gadgets and gizmos.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.