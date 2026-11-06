Drizzly autumn days can be pretty miserable, but I've found a bunch of waterproof jacket deals that might just put a smile back on your face. Cotswold Outdoor has kicked off its Black Friday sale early, and amongst the deals are a load of seriously strong discounts on waterproofs from market-leading names like Rab, Patagonia and The North Face. I spent two years testing outdoors kit, and I'd trust any of these brands to keep me dry in a deluge.

I've rounded up what I think are the best discounts of the bunch below. Because there are so many strong deals, I've focused on the men's jackets in this particular article, but there are plenty of women's jacket offers too — use the bullet link below to browse them all.

This is billed as a Black Friday sale, which is a little premature — the official Black Friday isn't until 27th November. Sometimes in situations like these it pays to hold off and see if a retailer might drop its prices further on Black Friday itself, but I wouldn't suggest doing that in this case. I'm already seeing some sizes selling out on popular designs, and you don't want to miss out on the jacket you really want. Plus, I'm sure we'll see plenty of wet days between now and then...