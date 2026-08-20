After the unreasonable heat of this summer, it has sometimes felt like we'll never see rain again. However — as I was reminded as I made my way across town yesterday in an un-forecast haze of rain, wearing sandals and a sundress — autumn is coming. And you'll want to be prepared for when the truly wet weather truly does arrive. Thankfully, I've spotted a whole bunch of waterproof jacket discounts that'll do the job nicely.

Before joining TechRadar, I spent a couple of years reviewing outdoor kit, and many of the most highly respected brands are included in this sale — the likes of Arc'teryx, Rab and Patagonia. I personally have Rab and Arc'teryx waterproofs in my closet from my outdoors editor years, and they're both still holding up incredibly well; in my opinion, they're well worth investing in.

Almost all of my jacket picks are fully waterproof, so will keep you dry even if it's bucketing it down. However, a couple are only water-resistant, meaning they won't hold up in heavy rain, but will be fine for drizzle (I've indicated these in the product name). Scroll down for my top picks to get prepped for autumn finally arriving.

Men's waterproof jacket deals

Hop to the women's waterproof jacket deals section

Women's waterproof jacket deals

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