6 Fitbit holiday gifts for fitness lovers, from watches and trackers to stylish bands
6 Fitbit gifts for the holidays, from trackers to straps
Fitbit may have had its ups and downs this year, but the word ‘Fitbit’ is still synonymous with ‘fitness tracker’ in the same way ‘Google’ is synonymous with ‘search engine’. The best Fitbits are excellent, reliable devices, boasting the same quality as they have for well over a decade.
If you want a smart step counter from a Fitbit fitness tracker today, no problem. You can have it. But there’s much more advanced stuff to see from Fitbit these days, and you’ll be able to find discounts on almost every kind of Fitbit in the Christmas sales, as they make great gifts. A watch like the Fitbit Sense 2 can give your heart a quick check-up to look for signs something might be up, using its ECG sensor. The Fitbit Versa 4 will relay travel directions from Google Maps on your phone.
And even entry-level Fitbit watches like the Fitbit Inspire 3 make for some of the best sleep trackers, monitoring your health and recovery, as its slender profile doesn’t bother you overnight. Passive fitness tracking doesn’t stop when you head to bed.
We’ve used every single Fitbit product since the company’s first back in 2009. Below you’ll find the picks we tend to recommend most often today. As well as actual Fitbit trackers for folks new to Fitbit, or looking for an upgrade, we’ll offer a few accessory suggestions, should the person you’re buying for be perfectly happy with the Fitbit they already own.
You might also want to check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK, for even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas.
Best Fitbit gifts
Best Fitbit watch
Because wellness matters
Part health watch, part fitness tracker, part smartwatch: it has a lot going on. It’s a specialist at sleep tracking and heart health, and can now deliver Google Maps directions from your phone. You get the classic smartwatch look and feel, but the battery lasts the better part of a week, for that low-maintenance life. There’s no Apple Watch-style App Store, though.
Want another smartwatch? Check out our best Garmin watch list.
Best fitness band
Small size, big on features
Almost no fitness trackers fit as many features into such a petite shell. The Charge 6 has full GPS. It has ECG heart rate readings and Fitbit’s EDA sweat-analyzing stress sensor. All the features, half the price? Kinda, and its screen is bright enough for sunny days too. We don’t rate the band’s exercise stat accuracy as much as that of some dedicated sports watches, but those just trying to get fitter? Ideal.
Not sold on the Charge? Check out our best fitness trackers list.
Best cheap Fitbit
Keep it simple, silly
Friendly, approachable, and fun. Those are words we’d traditionally associate with Fitbit’s gear, and the Inspire 3 might embody that better than any of its other fitness bands. Sure, it doesn’t have GPS, but can snag location data from your phone. And if you’re here for passive tracking, that’s a perfect fit. It monitors your heart rate, sleep, and stress, and its sharp and colorful screen can relay phone notifications well enough too.
Check out some alternative best cheap fitness trackers here.
Best Fitbit accessories
Best sporty strap
Levelled-up comfort
The straps included with Fitbits are fine, but they don’t make fine adjustments possible, and changing the strap tightness can feel fiddly. That melts away with a woven Hook & Loop strap, which uses a velcro-like fastener. This is great for keen exercisers, as you typically want your watch a little tighter during runs or rides to get better heart rate readings. Fitbit’s version supports the Sense and Versa series, or the Charge 6 & 5 trackers.
Giftee got an Apple Watch instead? Check out our best Apple Watch bands list.
Best Fitbit scale
Track your weight loss
What better accessory to pair with a fitness tracker than a scale that offers another way to gauge your progress? Weight-watching isn’t for everyone but this smart scale will send readings wirelessly, to automatically be uploaded to the same Google Fit platform that holds your tracker’s stats. This is a relatively simple smart scale, one without body composition to estimate your muscle mass. But this keeps the price down firmly into acceptable "gift" territory - just make sure giving it won't send the wrong message!
Check out more of the best smart scales here.
Best stylish band
A stylish premium option
Fitbit's bands also come in slightly more debonair vegan leather and premium Horween leather options for people who want to switch out the sporty look and opt for something more traditional for daywear. The Fitbit Luxe option above even comes in a cool-looking double-wrap option, to get that slightly more rugged look and feel.
Like the traditional watch look? Take a glance at our Casio watch Christmas deal guide.
More Holiday sales
- Amazon: 70% off Kindle, TVs, tablets & clothing
- Apple: AirPods, Apple Watch & iPads from $79
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes & clothing
- Beauty: 51% off makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: $800 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: Inspiron and XPS laptops from $260
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99
- Lenovo: 76% off laptops, desktops & printers
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 40% off Nike, Levi's & UGGs
- Patagonia: pullovers starting at $64.99
- Samsung: $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Shopbop: 25% off sitewide with code Holiday
- Target: 40% off Christmas decor, TVs & toys
- Toys: Disney, Barbie & Lego from $14.99
- Walmart: cheap TVs, air fryers, PS5 & toys
More Christmas sales
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech and gifts
- Adidas: up to 60% off outlet clothing, shoes, apparel
- AO: up to 40% off vacuums, appliances, and tech
- Argos: up to 70% off toys, Christmas decor, and tech
- Boots: half-price gift sets, gift cards, and fragrances
- B&Q: cheap Christmas trees, lights, decor, wreaths
- Carphone Warehouse: 120GB data for £12 per month
- Currys: up to 40% off TVs, air fryers, laptops and more
- Cotswolds Outdoor: up to 50% off Patagonia, Rab, North Face
- Debenhams: up to 70% off home, fashion, gift sets
- Disney: up to 60% off Christmas jumpers, toys, decor
- Ebuyer: up to 40% off laptops, desktops, and components
- John Lewis: £300 off TVs, Apple, plus Christmas decor
- Jessops: up to £1,000 off Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm
- O2: up to £600 off iPhone, Samsung and Google
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and appliances
- Shark: up to £100 off best-selling vacuums
- Very: discounts on tech, appliances, furniture and beauty
- Vodafone: six months half-price SIMs from £11.50
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Andrew is a freelance journalist and has been writing and editing for some of the UK's top tech and lifestyle publications including TrustedReviews, Stuff, T3, TechRadar, Lifehacker and others.
Most Popular
By Darren Allan
By Elie Gould