Ryan Gosling's $20 Casio watch is now even cheaper at Amazon (yes, really)

What do Ryan Gosling, Kristen Stewart, John Mayer, Barack Obama, and Tyler, the Creator have in common? They’re all worth in excess of $30 million, they’ve all adorned the cover of GQ – and they’ve all been spotted wearing a $20 Casio watch strapped to their wrist.

In a world of uber-premium time-tellers, the humble Casio timepiece has maintained its status as a stylish, practical, and unashamedly affordable horological companion for celebrities and common folk alike, with the rubber Casio F91W and stainless steel Casio A158WA, in particular, proving the most popular models of the lot.

In fact, “popular” is something of an understatement. By Amazon's metrics, 9,000 people bought the Casio A158W (aka Gosling's favorite) at the mega-retailer just last month, while an even more impressive 10,000 people bought the Casio F91W during the same period. In other words, these two Casio watches are hot property – and they’re both on sale right now.

The sport-friendly Casio F91W is down to just $13.16 (was $18.95), while the sexier Casio A158W is available for just $19.99 (was $22.95). Both watches have been a touch cheaper in the past, but they’ve also been more expensive, too, so now is as good a time as any to pick up one of Casio’s best-selling models.

Casio F91W digital watch: was $18.95 now $13.16 at Amazon Casio's top-selling watch, the F91W, is also the brand's simplest. This resin-strapped model comes with a stopwatch, an alarm, an LED light, an automatic calendar, and an approximate battery life of seven years (!). The only downside? The F91W is water-resistant, but not fully waterproof, so you can't go swimming with it.

Despite their extremely modest price, both of these Casio watches represent supreme value for money. TechRadar’s Wearables Editor, Matt Evans, talked up the enduring appeal of the Casio F91W back in April, and it’s the watch he continued to wear four months later, calling it “the best $15 [he’d] ever spent.”

