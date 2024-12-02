Ryan Gosling's $20 Casio watch is now even cheaper at Amazon (yes, really)

What do Ryan Gosling, Kristen Stewart, John Mayer, Barack Obama, and Tyler, the Creator have in common? They’re all worth in excess of $30 million, they’ve all adorned the cover of GQ – and they’ve all been spotted wearing a $20 Casio watch strapped to their wrist.
In a world of uber-premium time-tellers, the humble Casio timepiece has maintained its status as a stylish, practical, and unashamedly affordable horological companion for celebrities and common folk alike, with the rubber Casio F91W and stainless steel Casio A158WA, in particular, proving the most popular models of the lot.
In fact, “popular” is something of an understatement. By Amazon's metrics, 9,000 people bought the Casio A158W (aka Gosling's favorite) at the mega-retailer just last month, while an even more impressive 10,000 people bought the Casio F91W during the same period. In other words, these two Casio watches are hot property – and they’re both on sale right now.
The sport-friendly Casio F91W is down to just $13.16 (was $18.95), while the sexier Casio A158W is available for just $19.99 (was $22.95). Both watches have been a touch cheaper in the past, but they’ve also been more expensive, too, so now is as good a time as any to pick up one of Casio’s best-selling models.
Today's best Casio watch deals
Casio's top-selling watch, the F91W, is also the brand's simplest. This resin-strapped model comes with a stopwatch, an alarm, an LED light, an automatic calendar, and an approximate battery life of seven years (!). The only downside? The F91W is water-resistant, but not fully waterproof, so you can't go swimming with it.
Casio's A158WA watch is a little glitzier than the more basic-looking F91W, but it still offers the same great practicality: you'll get an auto-calendar, a daily alarm, stopwatch functionality, and basic splash resistance.
Despite their extremely modest price, both of these Casio watches represent supreme value for money. TechRadar’s Wearables Editor, Matt Evans, talked up the enduring appeal of the Casio F91W back in April, and it’s the watch he continued to wear four months later, calling it “the best $15 [he’d] ever spent.”
For more smartwatch-related Cyber Monday deals, check out our roundup of the 19 best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals you can still buy.
Axel is TechRadar's UK-based Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion. Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.