When the Google Pixel Watch is 62% off for Prime Day, why would you buy a Fitbit?

It's day two of the Amazon Prime Day deals, and most of the best deals are already live. In the Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals, we're seeing stellar discounts on Apple Watches, Garmins, Fitbits and more – but we've spotted two fantastically priced deals on the original Google Pixel Watch.

Right now in the US, you can get the original Google Pixel Watch down from $279.99 to just $149.99, a big 46% discount and its lowest price ever in the US. However, that pales in comparison to the UK deal, which offers a massive 64% off the Pixel Watch at just £129.99.

I have personally tested the Google Pixel Watch and its sequel, the Pixel Watch 2, and can confirm it's a fantastic watch. Its Fitbit integration along with all the third-party options of Wear OS, make it perhaps Google's best fitness-focused watch, certainly the best value one at this price. Check out both deals in full below, in both the US and the UK:

Today's best US Google Pixel Watch deal

Google Pixel Watch (1st Gen): was $279.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

A huge 46% discount on the original Pixel Watch. Aside from so-so battery life, it's stuffed with fantastic features, and at this price, it's probably the best Fitbit-powered device you can get.

Today's best UK Google Pixel Watch deal

Google Pixel Watch (1st Gen): was £299.99 now £129 at Amazon

A massive discount on the original Pixel Watch at 62% off, as long as you pick the black color option. It's got almost all the second-generation watch's smarts and health tracking features, including access to Fitbit's ecosystem, ECG sensors, and is compatible with the latest Wear OS.

In our Google Pixel Watch review, we said it was "easily one of the most elegant smartwatches on the market, and beneath its slick exterior it offers smooth operation and deep, useful features". It's a great Wear OS watch, first and foremost, while also being an excellent fitness companion thanks to cribbing all the top features from the best Fitbits, which is also owned by Google. When the Pixel Watch is this cheap, why would you go for an inferior tracker?

There is actually an answer to this, and it's battery life. The Google Pixel Watch tops out at 24 hours, whereas Fitbits last for most of a week. If that's make-or-break to you, you can check out our favorite Fitbit deals below.

Today's best US Fitbit deal:

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.99 now $99.95 at Amazon

A huge discount on Fitbit's latest tracker with updated HR sensors, making it one of Fitbit's best overall fitness trackers. A comfortable band, a bright AMOLED screen, built-in GPS and Stress Management Score make this Fitbit a strong buy.

Today's best UK Fitbit deal:

Fitbit Sense 2: was £269.99 now £152.29 at Amazon

Fitbit's most advanced watch yet comes with a whole host of stress and holistic health management features as well as workout tracking and 6-day battery life. Save over £100.

