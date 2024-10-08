I've checked every smartwatch deal on Amazon: Here are the only ones worth your time

With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, there’s never been a better time to grab a new smartwatch. 2024 has delivered brand-new models from Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and beyond, and there are no more big releases on the horizon for a while. That means there are plenty of great discounted contenders vying for your attention.



• Shop more Prime Day deals

There are a ton of smartwatches and fitness trackers on Amazon, but digging through the best ones can be tough going. We’ve found some of the best across a wide range of retailers and collected them all in one place, doing the legwork for you. As TechRadar’s senior Fitness and Wearables writer, my top picks include savings on the new black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2, a massive saving on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, and a great deal on Garmin’s Fenix 7 Pro.

Pickings are slimmer in the UK, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a decent deal if you know where to look.

So whether you want a cheap new fitness tracker, a mainstream everyday smartwatch, or a rugged premium adventure partner, here are all our top Amazon Prime Day smartwatch picks.

Today's best US Prime Day smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $734 at Amazon

Get Apple's most durable and rugged smartwatch in the stunning new titanium black color, now $65 off despite only coming out a few weeks ago. There are smaller savings to be had on other colorways, but the big ticket is the dark green alpine loop.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $429.99 now $407.91 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 10 is the only new Apple Watch for 2024, hence the meagre discount. Still, if you want to buy the brand new model, at least you're saving $22.

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $169.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE 2 is by far the cheapest Apple Watch going, and one of the best-value deals in all of smartwatches. Get nearly every key Apple Watch feature for the new lowest-ever price of $169, a whopping $80 off the usual price.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 45mm): was $429.99 now $329.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 9 is $100 off and considerably cheaper than the Series 10. It doesn't have the new chip or the brighter, larger display of the Series 10, but it's still a fantastic bit of kit. It comes with a snappy chip, Always-On Retina display, and more. Unless you absolutely have to have the latest and greatest, there's no reason not to consider the very capable Series 9.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $329.99 now from $260.72 at Amazon

Still going strong, this brilliant deal from early in the Prime Day sale shaves $70 off the best smartwatch for Samsung users, and that's on the new model for 2024. It comes with great health features such as Energy Score, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and music streaming directly from your wrist.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now $549.75 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've ever seen on Samsung's new Galaxy Watch Ultra, the company's new durable, rugged smartwatch for 2024. A bona fide Apple Watch Ultra rival (with the design inspiration to match), if features a tough titanium shell that can withstand the ocean, dust, and rain, all with the exercise and health monitoring you'd expect from a Galaxy smartwatch.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

A great Apple Watch rival, there's $50 off the fantastic Garmin Vivoactive replete with AMOLED display. It comes with up to 11 days of battery life, workout tracking for 20 different profiles, and integration with Spotify, Deezer, and more.

Garmin Venu 3S 41mm: was $449 now $399 at Amazon

The Garmin Venu features a $50 discount on a watch that hasn't been out for all that long. It comes with animated on-screen workouts and up to two weeks of battery life, as well as some very stylish color choices.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: was $349.99 now $309.99 at Amazon

Garmin's potent running partner is a fantastic buy, and currently discounted by $40 down to just $310. It comes with GPS, running metrics, and music, but we're yet to see a return of its sub-$200 price tag from 2023. If you really need one though, this is as good as it's going to get for 2024.

Garmin Forerunner 255: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

If you want a beefier, updated Forerunner, you'll have to look beyond Amazon and to this Best Buy saving of $50 on the updated 255. It comes with 14 days of battery life, and is a much friendlier price than the more potent 265.

Garmin Lily 2: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

Another $50 discount can be found on Garmin's dainty Lily 2, which is brilliant for fitness without compromising on fashion.

Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE: was $373 now $199.99 on Amazon

With the advent of the Pixel Watch 3 for 2024, there's a massive $174 saving on the old Pixel Watch 2, still a brilliant smartwatch with sleep tracking, exercise monitoring, 24-hour battery life, and more.

Lowest price Fitbit Luxe Gorjana Special Edition: was $199.95 now $99.99 at Amazon

If you want a fitness tracker that's also stylish, you can save $100 (50%) on the stunning Fitbit Luxe Special Edition, featuring a gold stainless steel Pareker Link Bracelet from Gorjana, activity and sleep tracking, and more.

Fitbit Google Ace LTE: was $229.99 now $170.95 at Amazon

There's $60 off the already-cheap Fitbit Google Ace, a fantastic smartwatch for kids that works with both iPhone and Android. Keep your kids active and healthy, focused at school, and safe with 4G LTE and GPS location.

Withings ScanWatch Horizon: was $499.95 now $399.95 at Amazon

Our 4 star hybrid smartwatch is $100 off this Prime Day, and if you're after a smartwatch with extensive fitness tracking and a great battery life, look no further. As well as reading your heart rate, sleep patterns, and step count, this Withings model can pair easily with your mobile device for calls and app notifications. Now is an ideal time to get it in your basket before it shoots back up to its retail price.

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra: was $149.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

Sleek in design and packing a heart rate monitor and SpO2 sensors, the TicWatch Pro 3 is sits on the more affordable side in contrast to the Withering ScanWatch Horizon. In addition to a three-day battery life, its watch face has a clear display supported by a thing bezel - a great option if you're not keen on bulky fitness watches.

Today's best UK Prime Day smartwatch deals

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS, 40mm): was £219 now £199 at Amazon

This is the only Apple Watch discount going in the UK for Prime Day, and you'll save £20 on the Apple Watch SE. The Apple Watch SE features workout tracking and wellness features, messaging and communication, and plenty of stylish options to choose from.

Google Pixel Watch: was £339 now £217 at Amazon

If you're in the UK you can get an impressive £120 discount on this Google Pixel watch featuring activity monitoring, ECG, contactless payments, and more.



Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £108.30 at Amazon

This Fitbit is back down to just £4 shy of its lowest-ever price, with £31 off all three colors. Get 7 days of battery life for fitness tracking, calorie counting, built-in GPS, and Google services like Maps and Wallet.



Fitbit Versa 4: was £149 now £126.64 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa almost becomes a collector's item, as Google announced it would stop making them earlier this year. So this is your last chance to buy one, and at a handy £23 discount that brings it to a new low price. It comes with up to 6 days of battery life and will work with either iPhone or Android.

TicWatch Pro 5: was £329.99 now £246.99 at Amazon

Lowest price: In our 4.5 star review we deemed the TicWatch Pro 5 as an outstanding WearOS alternative, and we stand by it. We'd suggest to avoid buying of you're an iPhone user, but Android users can happily reap the benefits of the watch's accurate heart rate, sleep, and vitals readings - as well as skin temperature, Sp02, and GPS tracking.

Polar Vantage V3 smartwatch: was £424.49 now £365.26 at Amazon

It's a small saving, but one big enough to take the Polar Vantage V3 down to its lowest price yet. We were impressed with its AMOLED display screen, just as much as we liked the watch's extensive sleep tracking abilities so it's a top option if sleep monitoring is a priority for you. The watch is also the first in Polar's range to feature the Elixir sensor array, which is responsible for taking blood oxygen, skin temperature, and ECG heart rate measurements.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK