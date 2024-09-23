The stunning black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 is already on sale – save $50 at Amazon

While the Apple Watch Series 10 was the highlight of the 2024 Apple wearable calendar, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 got a shiny new satin black titanium finish for its second year on the market, and you can already save $50 on the $799 list price at Amazon.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is pricy at $799, but entering its second year on the market, you can often find some pretty significant savings on the original titanium model. What we didn't expect to find when we woke up this morning was a $50 discount on the brand-new black titanium model.

It's less than a week old, but already there are big savings to be had on the Dark Green Alpine Loop and the Black Trail Loop. There's even $50 off the more expensive Black Titanium Milanese Loop. A discount on an Apple product this new is rare, so you can rest assured it won't be around for long.

Save on the brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2 here:

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $749.99 at Amazon

Entering its second year as one of the best Apple Watch models on the market, the Ultra 2 is a formidable, rugged wearable for outdoor adventuring, water sports, mountain biking, climbing, hiking, construction, and anything else you can throw at it. It's got phenomenal battery life, a bright display, and Apple's S9 chip. It also supports the latest software, watchOS 11, and now it's in a sultry black.

In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we lauded Apple's second-generation attempt as a fantastically well-built and rugged smartwatch. It was definitely a small iterative tweak over the original model, but in 2024 there is no reason you wouldn't buy the Ultra 2. It comes with a brighter 3,000 nit Retina Display screen, as well as the new Double Tap gesture, a nifty hands-free control.

Apple's new Watch announcements for 2024 have been and gone, with only the Series 10 to show for it. This means that the Ultra 2 has at least another year left on the shelf before it's replaced with the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

Still undecided between Apple's two flagships? Check out our comparison of the Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Ultra 2.