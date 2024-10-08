Forget the Garmin Fenix 8, the previous model just got a massive Prime Day discount to its lowest-ever price

You might expect that the biggest smartwatch deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale would come from Apple or Samsung, but we've just found a stunning new low price on the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar that's too good to miss.



It might have just been supplanted by the Garmin Fenix 8 as the watchmaker's flagship, the the Fenix 7X Pro Solar is still an absolutely smashing bit of kit, and now you can get one for just £564.99 at Amazon in the UK, or just $629.90 in the U.S., also at Amazon.

The Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar is a solar-powered multisport smartwatch with absolutely tremendous battery life. In some modes, it's rated for up to 173 days of use without charging! You'll also get tracking for 30 different sports with advanced performance metrics, and 24/7 health monitoring and sleek tracking.

Today's best Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar deal

Garmin fēnix 7X PRO SOLAR: was $899.99 now $629.99 at Amazon

A rare and unusually large discount on this Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar saves you $270 on its usual price of $899. It comes with 16GB of on-board storage, 30 built-in sports apps, and a 1.4-inch display.

Garmin fēnix 7X PRO SOLAR: was £709.99 now £564.99 at Amazon

This is a whopping £150 discount that smashes the previous low price of £605. The UK version on sale comes with 32GB of storage, that same 1.4-inch display, and all the same health and exercise tracking chops you'd expect.

In our Garmin Fenix 7 Pro review we hailed the plethora of sports tracking modes, the vibrant display which is clearer than the Fenix 7, and its new flashlight.

In fact, one of the only things we didn't like about it was its fairly hefty price tag, a headache this epic deal solves.

You'll get a brilliant touchscreen and Bluetooth smartwatch that's waterproof and works on both iPhone and Android. It'll still need charging up occasionally, but that solar display will give you days and days of battery life, perfect for long adventures, camping, hiking, and anything else you can throw at it.

This deal is perfect for anyone who is considering the new Garmin Fenix 8, but maybe doesn't want to spend all that cash. You'll miss out on more advanced GPS and a new heart rate sensor, but otherwise there's not a ton of new features you're missing out on. What's more, Garmin is currently dealing with a cold water bug with its Fenix 8 that could put some users off.

