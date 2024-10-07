Prime Day hasn't even started yet, and Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is already at its lowest price ever

While the Amazon Prime Day Big Deal Days event is scheduled for October 8-9, you can already score a massive saving on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7, now just $260 instead of $329 at Amazon.

This is one of the best smartwatch deals we've seen in the run-up to Amazon Prime Day, and the perfect partner smartwatch for any Android user, but especially those with Samsung phones. Usually priced at $329, there's nearly $70 off the 44mm Bluetooth version in green. While there are savings on the other colors and sizes too, it's that record-low $260 price tag that has caught our eye.

Unveiled earlier this year and released in July, the Galaxy Watch 7 is Samsung's latest and greatest mainstream smartwatch, and the company's best answer to the Apple Watch Series 10. Now, there's a significant saving of over 20% on a smartwatch that's just a few months old.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $329.99 now from $260 at Amazon

If you're an Android smartphone user, the Galaxy Watch 7 is the perfect smartwatch for you. It comes with a series of wellness and health features such as Energy Score, wellness tips, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and more. You can also use it to listen to music streamed directly from your wrist while you're out and about.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review, we lauded the new Galaxy's impressive circular design, AI-powered wellness features, and the excellent performance powered by its new Exynos chip. While it might not have improved its battery life performance over previous models, our testing still found it suitable for a full day's use, with charging required if you want to use it for sleep tracking.

We were also impressed by the tremendous AMOLED display, which is really bright and makes text very easy to read. Compared to Samsung's other new watch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, it's also a lot lighter and less bulky.

The sale you'll find here is on the 44mm version, but if you want the smaller and less obtrusive 40mm version, you can also save big: it's just $259 instead of $299.

As you can see, however, that's the same price as the 44mm version in the deal we've found, so if you can handle the extra size, it's definitely worth taking the larger model for the extra screen real estate.

The Galaxy Watch 7 might not scratch the itch of Android users who want a rugged wearable for the great outdoors. So if you've got adventure on your mind you might want to consider this new low price on the Galaxy Watch Ultra instead. For just $549 instead of $649, you'll get a rugged titanium chassis and some serious battery life rated for up to 100 hours on a single charge.

More Prime Day smartwatch deals

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $189.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap Apple alternative, the Apple Watch SE 2 is currently $189 off at Amazon, down from its regular price of $249. It offers many of the same health features as the Samsung in Apple's distinctive 'squircle' design, but is an iPhone-specific device that won't work on Android.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $329.99 now $198.82 at Amazon

If $260 is still too much for a Galaxy Watch, you can get the previous Galaxy Watch 6 for less than $200. It comes with the same screen, but doesn't have the more powerful chip. It'll still get Wear OS support through 2027, however, so it's still a great option if you really need a budget model.

Still not convinced? Check out other alternatives in our best smartwatch roundup, or grab a bargain with the best smartwatch sales and deals for October.

