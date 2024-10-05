The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is down to a record-low price at Amazon

There are some great Prime Day deals ahead of the main event on October 8 and 9. One such highlight is perfect for more active users. Today, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at Amazon for $549.75 (was $649.99), saving you $100 and a little pocket change on this premium smartwatch and dropping it to the lowest price it's ever been.

One of the better smartwatch deals around at the moment, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is perfect if you love to spend your free time hiking, swimming, or doing anything else a bit more full-on than walking down the street. It’s ruggedly built for any scenario and the first time I've seen it get anywhere near this price since it launched in July.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now $549.75 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is down to its lowest price so far at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. The advanced smartwatch has a durable titanium design built for withstanding rainy or dusty conditions and even ocean swimming. Each day, it provides personalized insights into what you can achieve that day, while it also has precise heart rate tracking and even body fat measurements. It’s useful during your days at the office giving you notifications to your wrist, while it’s also good for seeing how far you’ve run or how improved your performance is.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review, we described it as “Samsung’s best watch yet”. It’s a “beast of a smartwatch” with excellent build quality, a neat programmable Quick Button, and tons of features. It’s likely to be a little big for some people and its battery life could still be better, but it’s perfect for “casual adventurers and serious Samsung fans alike”.

Unsurprisingly, it features in our look at the best Android smartwatch and the best smartwatch for anyone seeking something from Samsung. It looks good, is easy to customize, and it's a good option for motivating you to achieve more with your fitness aims.

If you’d rather go cheaper and don’t mind going older, there are always the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deals to consider. For something away from Android, there are also plenty of Apple Watch deals in the run-up to October Prime Day.