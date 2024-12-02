Biding your time for a Cyber Monday smartwatch deal? Don't wrist it! Here's 19 you can still buy

Black Friday is done and the Cyber Monday deals are here, but there's still time to grab a stunning saving on all the best smartwatches.

Whether you want a discreet, cheap fitness tracker, or an all-singing, all-dancing Apple Watch Ultra 2, there's something for absolutely everyone as the final hours of the sales count down.

We've arranged a plethora of deals from Fitbit, Samsung, Garmin, and of course Apple, in ascending price order for your convenience. Here are the very best deals going right now.

Today's best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals in the UK

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £58.99 at Amazon The Fitbit Inspire is insanely cheap at less than 60 quid and gets you fitness tracking, a small display, and £50 worth of Fitbit Premium thrown in. Still the lowest-ever price and one not to be missed.

Garmin Instinct 2: was £199 now £154.49 at Amazon This has crashed to a new lowest-ever price over the weekend, now just £154 instead of £199 at Amazon UK. Get a rugged Garmin with incredible battery life, GPS, and more.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: was £289 now £202.89 at Amazon Now the 265 is here, you can save a massive 34% on this Forerunner 255, a new lowest-ever price of £202.99. That's a great saving on this lightweight, GPS-packed smartwatch with up to 14 days of battery life.

Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm: was £399 now £329 at Amazon For the first time, Google Pixel Watches come in larger sizes, with a wide 45mm display that retains the original's beautiful pebble-teardrop aesthetic. It's over 40% larger than the Pixel Watch 2, but a more powerful battery ensures you don't sacrifice battery life for the bigger, more powerful screen and resulting increased output.

Apple Watch Series 10 GPS: was £399 now £379 at Amazon Get £20 off the brand-new Apple Watch Series 10 at a new lowest-ever price of £379, or £409 for the larger model. It comes with a bigger display, newer chip, and a brighter display that can be seen from any angle.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was £799 now £769 at Amazon Save £30 on this brand-new black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2. It's the same watch underneath as last year's model, but now coated in a slick new colorway. It's the most rugged and durable Apple Watch ever, and features a very bright display.

Today's best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals in the US

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99.95 now $69.95 at Amazon The Inspire 3 is also super cheap in the US and the ultimate unobtrusive fitness tracker. Get one for just 70 bucks at Amazon in the Cyber Monday sale.

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $249.99 now $145 at Amazon This insanely cheap Pixel Watch 2 might be the best deal of the lot. That's an awful lot of fitness tracker for your money, a staggering 42% off and just $145.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Get a new lowest price on all three colors, now just $149, a whopping $50 (25%) off. The Forerunner 55 is the budget pick, but it still packs up to two weeks of battery life, GPS, and lots of activity profiles.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon In the US, you can save $100 off the Garmin Vivoactive 5's RRP of $299. Available in all four colors, it's the lowest-ever price we've seen on the best cheap Garmin going.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) GPS: was $399 now $329.99 at Walmart Save a whopping $70 off the brand new Apple Watch Series 10 at Walmart in the smaller 42mm sizes in Rose Gold, Silver and Jet Black, another great saving on the best mainstream Apple Watch you can buy right now.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $719 at Amazon Another lowest-ever discount of 10%, or $80, on the brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2 in its great new matte black colorway. It's got all the Ultra's usual impressive powers, including best-ever Apple Watch battery life and dual-band GPS, but it's got the added bonus of looking like Batman's watch. I've seen it in person, and it's hard to overstate just how damn cool it is.

As you can see there's something for absolutely everyone as Cyber Monday draws to a close, but there's no guarantee any of these discounts will still be here tomorrow. So whether you're going for the cheapest fitness tracker there is or a hefty ultra-rugged Samsung or Apple Watch, move fast so you don't miss out.

