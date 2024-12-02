Biding your time for a Cyber Monday smartwatch deal? Don't wrist it! Here's 19 you can still buy
Get a great smartwatch deal in the final throes of Cyber Monday
Black Friday is done and the Cyber Monday deals are here, but there's still time to grab a stunning saving on all the best smartwatches.
Whether you want a discreet, cheap fitness tracker, or an all-singing, all-dancing Apple Watch Ultra 2, there's something for absolutely everyone as the final hours of the sales count down.
We've arranged a plethora of deals from Fitbit, Samsung, Garmin, and of course Apple, in ascending price order for your convenience. Here are the very best deals going right now.
Today's best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals in the UK
The Fitbit Inspire is insanely cheap at less than 60 quid and gets you fitness tracking, a small display, and £50 worth of Fitbit Premium thrown in. Still the lowest-ever price and one not to be missed.
This has crashed to a new lowest-ever price over the weekend, now just £154 instead of £199 at Amazon UK. Get a rugged Garmin with incredible battery life, GPS, and more.
Surprisingly this deal beats Amazon! Get a new lowest-ever UK price on the Apple Watch SE of £179. The 44mm is on sale for £209, which is £30 off, and cheaper than Amazon right now.
Now the 265 is here, you can save a massive 34% on this Forerunner 255, a new lowest-ever price of £202.99. That's a great saving on this lightweight, GPS-packed smartwatch with up to 14 days of battery life.
For the first time, Google Pixel Watches come in larger sizes, with a wide 45mm display that retains the original's beautiful pebble-teardrop aesthetic. It's over 40% larger than the Pixel Watch 2, but a more powerful battery ensures you don't sacrifice battery life for the bigger, more powerful screen and resulting increased output.
Get £20 off the brand-new Apple Watch Series 10 at a new lowest-ever price of £379, or £409 for the larger model. It comes with a bigger display, newer chip, and a brighter display that can be seen from any angle.
It's rare to see Amazon beaten on price, but this John Lewis £469 Fenix 7 Pro is cheaper than Amazon's equivalent by a good £40. Get a rugged and durable Garmin with great GPS and multisport tracking.
There's also £20 off the Apple Watch Series 10, but with cellular capability so you can use it without an iPhone at hand – great for running, streaming music, and making calls on the go.
Save £30 on this brand-new black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2. It's the same watch underneath as last year's model, but now coated in a slick new colorway. It's the most rugged and durable Apple Watch ever, and features a very bright display.
Today's best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals in the US
The Inspire 3 is also super cheap in the US and the ultimate unobtrusive fitness tracker. Get one for just 70 bucks at Amazon in the Cyber Monday sale.
Get a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE for the mind-blowing price of just $126, the cheapest Android smartwatch you can buy in the sales and one of the best-value at this price.
This insanely cheap Pixel Watch 2 might be the best deal of the lot. That's an awful lot of fitness tracker for your money, a staggering 42% off and just $145.
Back to its lowest-ever price of $149, get a massive $100 off Apple's cheap, budget-friendly smartwatch. This gets you nearly everything you'd expect from an Apple Watch for a fraction of the price.
Get a new lowest price on all three colors, now just $149, a whopping $50 (25%) off. The Forerunner 55 is the budget pick, but it still packs up to two weeks of battery life, GPS, and lots of activity profiles.
In the US, you can save $100 off the Garmin Vivoactive 5's RRP of $299. Available in all four colors, it's the lowest-ever price we've seen on the best cheap Garmin going.
Save a whopping $70 off the brand new Apple Watch Series 10 at Walmart in the smaller 42mm sizes in Rose Gold, Silver and Jet Black, another great saving on the best mainstream Apple Watch you can buy right now.
This pre-Black Friday deal on the brand new Apple Watch Series 10 is a much bigger discount on this year's watch than expected. Save $70 (another lowest price yet) on the bigger 46mm version of the thinnest and lightest watch Apple has made so far, with the best "glance-friendly" screen yet and three slick new colorways in addition to gesture controls and Ultra Wideband goodies from last year.
Not quite the lowest-ever price, but just $15 shy of the all-time low, get $200 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, now just $449.
Another lowest-ever discount of 10%, or $80, on the brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2 in its great new matte black colorway. It's got all the Ultra's usual impressive powers, including best-ever Apple Watch battery life and dual-band GPS, but it's got the added bonus of looking like Batman's watch. I've seen it in person, and it's hard to overstate just how damn cool it is.
As you can see there's something for absolutely everyone as Cyber Monday draws to a close, but there's no guarantee any of these discounts will still be here tomorrow. So whether you're going for the cheapest fitness tracker there is or a hefty ultra-rugged Samsung or Apple Watch, move fast so you don't miss out.
