Unbelievable! This Black Friday Apple Watch 9 deal is the best you'll see this year (and it's going fast)

The Apple Watch Series 9 has already seen some unexpected, impressive discounts in the Apple Watch Black Friday deals.

Normally, we never see brand new Apple Watches with any kind of heavy discounts, so while we did expect to see some good deals on the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8 (and we have), the Apple Watch Series 9 deals were something of a surprise.

Yet, they're even better now. While we saw Apple Watch Series 9s reduced by $50 last week, Amazon has taken that one step further and reduced most of the Series 9's by $70, including the Apple Watch Series 9 41mm GPS model, down to $329, while the Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS model was down to $379. The Apple Watch Series 9 41mm GPS and Cellular model, which allows you to access the net on your phone's data plan, is down to $429 on Amazon.

The biggest discount has been saved for the Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS and Cellular model, which was Apple's most expensive watch (that wasn't made with a more premium metal chassis like stainless steel, gold, or titanium). The 45mm GPS and Cellular model has been reduced by $100 on Amazon, from $529 to $429, making it the same price as its 41mm counterpart.

Apple Watch Series 9 41mm GPS: was $399.00 now $329.00 at Amazon

The Wi-Fi-only model can’t connect to the internet without a phone or Wi-Fi, but it’s still a great watch and the most up-to-date Apple has to offer, with a refreshed 2,000-nit brightness screen and tons of applications for that novel new Double Tap feature. Now $70 off

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS: was $429.00 now $379.00 at Amazon

The same great watch with the same great $70 discount, this time with a larger screen, the Series 9 45mm has a bit more real estate to enjoy that Retina display OLED screen in all its brighter glory. No compromises in battery life either, despite that slightly increased power output, thanks to the faster processor.

Apple Watch Series 9 41mm GPS & Cellular: was $499.00 now $429.00 at Amazon

The Series 9 also has a new colorway to choose from – pink. If you were a fan of this year’s #Barbiecore trend, you can now get a watch to match. This model comes in a variety of other colors too, with cellular connectivity enabled.

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS & Cellular: was $529.00 now $429.00 at Amazon

The Series 9 45mm with GPS and cellular is a massive $100 off right now, making it the same price as the 41mm version: when it was the most expensive aluminum-backed watch of the range. The cellular connectivity option allows you to take calls and messages even without having your phone handy – and to accept or reject them with a Double Tap.

These unprecedented price cuts are unlikely to get any better even when Black Friday hits, meaning if you want an Apple Watch Series 9, now is the time to get one.

The nice thing about this is that thanks to the Apple Watch Series 9's improved S9 processor, it's going to work more seamlessly with all future Apple iPhones going forward thanks to its Ultra Wideband technology. It shares a new kind of connection with iPhones, which has been introduced this year, allowing for features like a more accurate Find My Devices functionality.

Rather than simply causing your device to beep, the Ultra Wideband tech will tell you the direction your partner device is located, and how many feet away it is.

