You can still reserve the new Samsung Galaxy phone and get up to $200 in credit

A quick heads up in case you missed it: you can still reserve the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4 and get up to $200 in credit for free (opens in new tab) until August 9. This can then be used at the official Samsung Store when the devices go up for pre-order.

Here's how it works exactly. Choose to reserve the upcoming Galaxy smartphone and you get $100 in credit to spend on qualifying devices when you checkout or other products and accessories at a later date. Or, you can reserve a full bundle featuring the new Galaxy smartphone, as well as the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 to get $200 in credit to spend on at least two of these products. There's no obligation to buy after you've reserved, so you've got nothing to lose by doing it.

Now, the South Korean manufacturer has not officially confirmed that the new Fold 4 and Flip 4 smartphones will be announced at the next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. However, it's been seriously unsubtle when teasing the upcoming announcement, especially in this latest trailer for next month's reveal that practically shows off both handsets.

Based on that, we're confident that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be revealed soon. So, if you've got even a small interest in the upcoming foldables, it's worth submitting your details as the store credit can be used during the pre-order period. That could help shave a few bucks off the rumoured high prices, alongside the exclusive trade-in deals from Samsung.

This isn't the first time Samsung has run a reservation campaign for its upcoming smartphones. A similar offer was available back before the launch of the Galaxy S22 range earlier this year, although only $50 in credit was given back then. It was still a wise move back then, as there were good trade-in offers at the Samsung Store.

When the Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones - as well as the Watch and Buds - are officially revealed, we'll be here to cover all the key news from August 10. We'll also be here to bring you the best pre-order deals, alongside our regular coverage of the best cell phone deals and best foldable phones.