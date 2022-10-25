You can already get an exceptional Black Friday gaming laptop deal for under $500

An awesome early Black Friday preview sale (opens in new tab) has landed at Best Buy this week and it's bringing some fantastic cheap gaming laptop deals that won't break the bank.

First up is this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for $549.99 (was $899) (opens in new tab), which features a respectable combination of an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a Ryzen 5 5600H processor – absolutely amazing specs for the money. The graphics card in particular is a rare site at this price point and should give you a real edge over most budget machines, particularly when it comes to the latest graphical features like Ray-Tracing and DLSS.

Another great gaming laptop deal in today's early Black Friday deals at Best Buy is this 15.6-inch HP Victus for $479.99 (was $799) (opens in new tab), which manages to pack in a speedy 12th gen Intel Core i5-12450H and 512GB SSD into a sub-$500 package. This is absolutely fantastic value, although this machine has dropped down to an older GTX 1650 graphics card as a compromise. This means this HP can't quite match the Lenovo above when it comes to raw gaming chops, although it's still a fine choice if you can't make that budget stretch a little further.

Both these early Black Friday gaming laptop deals are exactly at the prices you can expect when the big day itself lands next month (November 25th). Because of this, there's no real reason to wait if you're interested in saving some cash on a budget gaming rig. In fact, it's probably better to pick one up early, just in case they sell out sooner rather than later.

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3: $899 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $350 - The best early Black Friday gaming laptop deal at Best Buy is this exceptionally priced Lenovo IdeaPad, featuring an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Small storage aside, getting such a powerful graphics card for well under $600 is an absolute steal and it's well worth checking this one out if you're a gamer on a budget.

HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $799 $479.99 at Best Buy

Save $320 - Another fantastic option if you can't make your budget stretch further, this HP Victus features a super speedy Intel Core i5-12450H processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 graphics card. While the GPU is a little on the weaker side, the super up-to-date CPU and expanded storage drive makes this machine absolutely fantastic value for under $500.

See more: check out all of today's cheap gaming laptops at Best Buy

