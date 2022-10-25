You can already get an exceptional Black Friday gaming laptop deal for under $500

An awesome early Black Friday preview sale (opens in new tab) has landed at Best Buy this week and it's bringing some fantastic cheap gaming laptop deals that won't break the bank.

First up is this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for $549.99 (was $899) (opens in new tab), which features a respectable combination of an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a Ryzen 5 5600H processor – absolutely amazing specs for the money. The graphics card in particular is a rare site at this price point and should give you a real edge over most budget machines, particularly when it comes to the latest graphical features like Ray-Tracing and DLSS.

Another great gaming laptop deal in today's early Black Friday deals at Best Buy is this 15.6-inch HP Victus for $479.99 (was $799) (opens in new tab), which manages to pack in a speedy 12th gen Intel Core i5-12450H and 512GB SSD into a sub-$500 package. This is absolutely fantastic value, although this machine has dropped down to an older GTX 1650 graphics card as a compromise. This means this HP can't quite match the Lenovo above when it comes to raw gaming chops, although it's still a fine choice if you can't make that budget stretch a little further.

Both these early Black Friday gaming laptop deals are exactly at the prices you can expect when the big day itself lands next month (November 25th). Because of this, there's no real reason to wait if you're interested in saving some cash on a budget gaming rig. In fact, it's probably better to pick one up early, just in case they sell out sooner rather than later.

Outside the US? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region below.

Cheap Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Want to check out what else is on offer this week? Head on over to our main cheap gaming laptop deals page to see all the other recommendations for under $1,000.

