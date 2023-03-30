Why buy AirPods when you can get the Beats Fit Pro for just $159.95

If you don't want to shell out for Apple's pricey AirPods Pro 2, but still want high-quality earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro are a great alternative – and they're currently on sale for just $159.95 (was $199.95) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's the best deal you can fight right now, and just $10 more than the record-low price we saw briefly last month.

The Beats Fit Pro share many features with the AirPods Pro 2, such as active noise cancellation and spatial audio support, and you're also getting a slightly better battery life with the Beats earbuds. The most significant difference is the price, as the AirPods Pro 2 are currently on sale for $234 (opens in new tab) at Amazon, a whopping $75 more than today's deal on the Beats Fit Pro.

Released late last year, the Beats Fit Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, and a good alternative to Apple's pricey AirPods Pro. The wireless earbuds deliver a powerful, balanced sound with active noise cancellation and Spatial Audio for an immersive listening experience, and offer on-device controls, and compatibility with Apple and Android devices. You can also get a comfortable and secure fit thanks to the wing-tip design and the included three sizes of soft eartip.

