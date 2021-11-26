Want a cheap laptop that doesn't suck? You're getting a Dell

On Black Friday, there is a seemingly endless supply of cheap laptops on sale, and some of them are genuinely not worth your time. But now, Dell has some genuinely great Black Friday laptop deals.

Right now on Dell, you can find some of the best Dell laptops cut down to an extremely affordable price. For instance, the Dell XPS 13 is down to $649 for the entry-level model, down from $949. But even if that's too expensive for your blood, you can get the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $399 with essentially the same components - just with a slightly older processor.

There are way more cheap laptops on sale at Dell, obviously, but those are just the ones that stand out - as in, they're actually worth buying and won't feel like they've slowed down after a month.

And if you have a bit more cash to spare, Dell has also put many of its top-specced computers on sale. But don't worry, we've gathered up all the best Black Friday Dell deals as well.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000, Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: $518.99 Dell Inspiron 15 3000, Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD: $518.99 $349.99 at Dell

Save $169 – For a spec that features a fast i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage you'd usually pay above $400, so this is a strong $169 saving on an excellent mid-range laptop Dell laptop. With those components, you get an all-purpose device that's more than capable of general home or work tasks.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 | Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | Dell Inspiron 15 3000 | Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $688 $399 at Dell

The Dell Inspiron has always been the unsung hero of the budget laptop world, and on Black Friday, you can get a 15-inch laptop with a 10th-generation Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM for just $399.

Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop | Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD | Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop | Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $868 $599 at Dell

One of the best things about Black Friday is cheap laptops getting cheaper, especially when they don't suck. Right now you can get this 15-inch laptop from Dell with 16GB of RAM and an SSD for just $599.



Dell XPS 13 | Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256 GB SSD | $949 $649 at Dell Dell XPS 13 | Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256 GB SSD | $949 $649 at Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is hands-down one of the most luxurious Ultrabooks on the market, and it feels like an expensive product. But with this Black Friday deal, this little item of luxury is genuinely affordable at $649.

More Dell laptop deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for a Dell laptop from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK