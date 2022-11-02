Walmart pre-Black Friday deals: iPad Air and Apple Watch SE fall to record-low prices

Walmart previously announced that its first set of Black Friday deals would arrive on November 7, but it's already jumped the gun with a number of eye-catching pre-event offers. There are some excellent bargains here, including the cheapest prices yet for an iPad Air and Apple Watch SE.

Let's start with the iPad Air that's now down to $349 (was $469) at Walmart (opens in new tab). This offer is for the previous 4th generation model that was originally released in 2020, but it's still a powerful tablet by today's standards. And today's offer is particularly strong as it's the lowest price we've ever seen.

The iPad Air (4th Gen) comes with a crisp 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, 64GB of storage and Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip that offers excellent performance across general everyday tasks, gaming, and more advanced creative work such as photo and video editing.

And then there's the Apple Watch SE for $199 (was $309) (opens in new tab). Again, this offer is on a last-generation model, but that means you can bag a considerable $110 discount on the usual price. This matches the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch.

Still, the Apple Watch SE is a bargain when you consider it still comes with all the important health and fitness features you'd need on a smartwatch as a general user. These include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, GPS and cellular connectivity. It also looks very similar to the more premium Apple Watch models, albeit with a smaller 40mm display.

The best Walmart pre-Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air (4th Gen, 64GB): $469 $349 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $120

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (1st Gen, GPS + Cellular): $309 $199 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $110

Alongside these two highlights from Apple, there are over a dozen other early Walmart Black Friday deals available right now. You can jump through the link below to check them out for yourself, including big savings on QLED TVs, cheap laptops and discounted Nintendo Switch games.

View all pre-Black Friday deals at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The retailer has also given us a preview of the deals set to go live on November 7 for its first official Black Friday sale. Highlights here include the Apple AirPods Pro for a record-equalling low price of $159, a HP Chromebook for only $79 and a Gourmia Air Fryer for only $38.

If there's anything you see that really grabs you and you don't want to miss out, remember that Walmart Plus members get seven hours of early access to all of the retailer's Black Friday deals. Not a member yet? Well, until November 3, you can sign up for a year-long Walmart Plus subscription for 50% off (opens in new tab), saving you $49 off the usual price.