The best Verizon iPhone deals of December 2019

If you're looking to buy an iPhone, paying the full retail price can be a hard ask. That's especially true when you start looking at the more recent handsets, which can exceed $1,000. That's where these Verizon iPhone deals come in.

Buying from a carrier is one way to ease the burden, as they generally have discounts and installment plans available that can make spread out your payments. Verizon iPhone deals help you avoid that upfront cost, and they even include some buy-one-get-one discounts as well as totally free iPhone deals if you get a new line from Verizon.

We've taken a look at the deals Verizon has available on the new iPhone and older devices back to the iPhone 7. With all the details available, we'll help you understand what the best deals are before you purchase. For most of the deals, you'll also need to get a particular data plan from Verizon, so we'll guide you through the options available there as well.

The best Verizon iPhone 11 deals

The iPhone 11 is Apple's latest, and actually has one of the most surprising starting prices we've seen from a recent iPhone. It's just $699 for the base model, which is both cheaper and upgraded from 2018's iPhone XR. If you've got room in your budget, you can step up to the more feature-rich iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max, but they cost considerably more.

Whichever model you choose, Verizon has a discount available. With the purchase of one, Verizon is offering a $700 off a second when you activate a new line on an Unlimited plan. You can get another $400 back in rebates if you're switching from a competing carrier. You'll also be getting these phones on an installment plan, so you'll pay for the price of the phones over 24 months, with the discount on the second phone applied as a monthly bill credit.

iPhone 11: Starting from $699 at Verizon

Buy one, get a second for $700 off when you add a new line on an Unlimited plan, plus get a $400 rebate when switching from another carrier.View Deal

The best Verizon iPhone XR deals

You don't have to pay a cent for the iPhone XR if you're a new customer getting a line on one of Verizon's unlimited plans. You'll be able to pick the phone up on an installment plan, but Verizon will fully reimburse the cost of the phone with monthly bill credits. As part of Verizon's Holiday Switch program, you can also get a $200 rebate card. If you're keeping track of the math, that's like getting paid $200 to get the iPhone XR from Verizon. iPhone deals don't come much better than this.

iPhone XR: Starting from $599 at Verizon

Get it free from Verizon with a new line on an Unlimited plan, and get a $200 rebate when switching to Verizon from another carrier.View Deal

The best Verizon iPhone XS deals

Even 2018's premium iPhone models are getting a great deal from Verizon this winter. They're actually getting the same deal that the iPhone 11 is. So, if you want to pick up two iPhone XS or XS Max phones on an installment plan, you can get $700 off the second one. The credit will be applied monthly during the 24-month plan. You'll also get the same rebate for up to $400 when you're switching to Verizon from another carrier

iPhone XS: Starting from $899 at Verizon

Buy one, get one for $700 off when you add a new line on an Unlimited plan. Plus, get up to $400 when you apply for the Holiday Switch rebate after switching from a different carrier.View Deal

The best Verizon iPhone 8 deals

An iPhone doesn't have to be an expensive thing when the iPhone 8 is still in stock. Verizon is selling it for $449 retail, which would just be $18.74 over 24 months. But, you can get a second iPhone 8 for free with Verizon's current deal. If you buy two iPhone 8 handsets and add one of a new line with an Unlimited plan, you'll save $450 on the second iPhone 8 through monthly bill credits. The deal also applies to the iPhone 8 Plus. This one isn't quite as glamorous as the even cheaper iPhone XR deal or the close-in-price iPhone 11 deal. But, there's no fussing about with rebates for this deal.

iPhone 8: Starting from $449 at Verizon

Buy one, get one free with a new line on an Unlimited plan from Verizon. You can split the price up over 24-months to keep your total monthly payments extra low.View Deal

The best Verizon iPhone 7 deals

If you don't need something new an flashy, you can still get the iPhone 7. If you're a new customer, Verizon won't even make you pay for it. Currently, the carrier is offering the iPhone 7 for free when you get a new line and put the device on an installment plan. You can also get the iPhone 7 Plus, but it's not quite free. The price of the phone will be credits each month on the plan, so you'll only be paying for service. You don't even need to trade in another phone to get this deal. If you're planning to get an Unlimited plan, the iPhone XR deal is also free and a higher value, though.

Can I get a refurbished iPhone from Verizon?

Verizon doesn't sell refurbished iPhones, but it does sell "certified pre-owned" iPhones. These come at a nice discount from their new counterparts.

Verizon explains that each device is inspected and confirmed to be in "Like New, Great, Very Good, or Good" condition cosmetically, and the carrier also confirms the device is offers 100% functionality. You can select the cosmetic condition from the options available, with Like New devices costing more and Good devices saving you a bit extra. Verizon won't sell these devices on installment plans, though, so you'll be paying the full price in one go.

What Verizon plans are available?

Verizon has a variety of plans available from feature-packed Unlimited plans down to simple prepaid and small data allotment plans. We've kept track of all the best Verizon plans so you know what you're getting into.

Here's a look at the the unlimited data plans from Verizon. They all have unlimited 4G LTE data, but have varying restrictions on hotspot data, 5G access, video streaming, and when they may need to slow your data speeds during network congestion:

Start Unlimited: $70, no hotspot, 480p streaming, 6-month Apple Music trial, 0GB before congestion-based throttling

$70, no hotspot, 480p streaming, 6-month Apple Music trial, 0GB before congestion-based throttling Play More Unlimited: $80, 15GB of LTE hotspot, 720p streaming, Apple Music, 5G access, 25GB before congestion-based throttling

$80, 15GB of LTE hotspot, 720p streaming, Apple Music, 5G access, 25GB before congestion-based throttling Do More Unlimited: $80, 15GB of LTE hotspot, 480p streaming, 500GB of cloud storage, Apple Music, 5G access, 50GB before congestion-based throttling

$80, 15GB of LTE hotspot, 480p streaming, 500GB of cloud storage, Apple Music, 5G access, 50GB before congestion-based throttling Get More Unlimited: $80, 30GB of LTE hotspot, 720p streaming, 500GB of cloud storage, Apple Music, 5G access, 75GB before congestion-based throttling

The price of these unlimited plans is for an individual, but if you plan to put multiple lines onto a shared account, you can reduce the per-person cost dramatically.

If you'd like a simpler, shard data plan with a limited allotment of data, here's what Verizon has to offer:

2GB Plan: $35/month with unlimited calls and text (+$20 per line on the account, including the first)

$35/month with unlimited calls and text (+$20 per line on the account, including the first) 4GB Plan: $50/month with unlimited calls and text (+$20 per line on the account, including the first)

$50/month with unlimited calls and text (+$20 per line on the account, including the first) 5GB Plan: $40/month with unlimited calls and text (+$20 per line on the account, including the first)

$40/month with unlimited calls and text (+$20 per line on the account, including the first) 8GB Plan: $70/month with unlimited calls and text (+$20 per line on the account, including the first)

Prepaid plans are also available, and they offer a decent value. You can get a plan for $30 a month with just 1GB of data or bump up to an unlimited data plan for $65 a month. There's also a hefty 16GB plan for $45 month thanks to a special deal that adds a bonus 8GB to the 8GB plan. You can see Verizon's prepaid plans here.

Note that these prepaid plans are not eligible for many of the iPhone deals mentioned above.

