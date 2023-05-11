Verizon has the best Google Pixel 7a deal at launch - but there's one huge drawback

Google has just launched the new Google Pixel 7a - the brand's latest mid-range offering - and there are some great deals to tempt early adopters into laying down some cash on a preorder.

Right now, the best deal of them all is found over at Verizon. You can get the device free of charge on a new unlimited data line (opens in new tab) with the option to bundle in an additional smartwatch on top as a freebie.

It's a great deal right? Yep, it really is but there's one small caveat that you may want to consider before you jump in: the older Google Pixel 7 is also available for free under the same terms (opens in new tab) right now.

For context, the Pixel 7 has a larger 6.3-inch display and supports quicker charging versus the Pixel 7a, which is admittedly more like a Pixel 7 'mini' rather than an outright budget-orientated device. Personally, I can take or leave a larger display but I'd lean towards the older device here simply because it will potentially fetch more for a trade-in deal down the line.

Another caveat worth raising is that the Google Pixel 7 Pro - currently the most premium device the brand offers - has also been offered for free at Verizon recently. While this is a rarer deal overall and one that's not currently available, it could be worth waiting for a re-run unless you're desperate for a device. Pound for pound, bagging the Pixel 7 Pro for free is the best cell phone deal you'll at a larger carrier without the usual trade-in trickery.

