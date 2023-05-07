Get your Google Pixel 7 Pro free at Verizon today - plus a smartwatch

Google Pixel 7 Pro: free with an unlimited data plan, plus $399 off a smartwatch at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Key features: Android OS, Tensor 2 chip, 50MP camera, 6.4-inch OLED display (120HZ)

Product launched: October 2022

Price history: This is the second time we've seen this particular deal crop up at Verizon but it's easily the best carrier promotion we've seen. To date, no other major carrier has offered this device - which is still one of the latest on the market - for free without the need to trade in.

Reviews consensus: The Google Pixel 7 Pro has been well received among tech review sites, with particular praise heaped upon its excellent camera and overall excellent value. Put simply, we think it's the best Pixel phone yet and an excellent Android flagship that scores top marks in nearly every category - display, design, camera, software, and ease of use to name a few.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ (opens in new tab) | Android Central: ★★★★ (opens in new tab) | T3: ★★★★ (opens in new tab)

Featured in TechRadar buyer's guide: Best phone, best camera phone, best Pixel phone

Buy it if: You want a decently sized Android flagship with a great camera. While the chipset and display are no slouches, the camera - and particularly the innovative AI features - are where the Pixel 7 Pro stands out versus rival devices from Samsung and Apple.

Don't buy it if: You want the absolute quickest device on the market. The Tensor 2 chip inside the Google Pixel 7 Pro enables a host of innovative AI features and provides plenty of power for smooth operation but it's not as powerful on paper as the latest chips inside the Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14 rivals.