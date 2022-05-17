Tuft & Needle kicks off best-ever cooling mattress sale for Memorial Day

Struggling to stay cool during sleep? Tuft & Needle has just launched its sale for this year's Memorial Day and you can save up to $500 on any of its mattresses. All three of them are made from cooling graphite-infused foam to help reduce overheating - a major disruptor of sleep.

The best deal we've spotted is on the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress, now reduced to $845 (was $995) for a queen size. This is the cheapest option in the brand's Memorial Day mattress sales, yet it still sports two layers of adaptive and durable foam to ensure adequate support for back and stomach sleepers. The heat-conducting graphite and cooling gel help dissipate body heat too, so you should sleep cooler than you would on a normal memory foam mattress.

If you and your partner both sleep hot and need to spread out and use each inch of space, the queen-size Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress is down to $1,445 (was $1,795). The Mint has a few extra features for co-sleeping comfort, including an extra layer of foam, reinforced support edge and higher motion isolation.

Tuft & Needle makes some of the best mattresses in America for smaller budgets, and its official Memorial Day sales are definitely worth checking out before they end on 30 May.

Tuft & Needle Memorial Day mattress sales

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $745 $645 at Tuft & Needle

Save up to $250 – This is a competitive price for a cooling mattress designed with hot sleepers in mind. The two layers of graphite-infused foam not only pull away body heat but also offer excellent comfort and support. Elsewhere, the Mint Mattress and Hybrid Mattress are also featured in the sale, with discounts of up to $500 available.

Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress (2020): from $1,195 $956 at Amazon

Save $239 – Like the sound of the Mint Mattress but need a cheaper price? Amazon has the 2020 version of this medium-firm mattress on sale for almost $500 less compared to buying direct. Even though it's older, it's similar to the latest model, with an extra layer of foam to reduce motion transfer and still provide increased support, comfort and cooling. It doesn't come with a removable washable cover though, but the saving is much better.

Tuft & Needle offers a 100-night risk-free trial on all of its mattresses, so you'll enjoy free shipping direct to your door. If you change your mind during the trial period, you can contact the brand to collect the mattress and refund your money.

The Original, Mint and Hybrid mattresses are also covered by a 10-year warranty, which is standard among boxed mattress companies. If you're considering buying the Mint 2020 mattress from Amazon to secure the bigger saving, keep in mind that you may not be entitled to the same trial period and warranty as you would when buying direct from Tuft & Needle.

The brand has a wide range of other sleep and bedding accessories on sale too, including mattress protectors, fitted sheets, pillows, comforters and mattress toppers to improve the support of older mattresses.