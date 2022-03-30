Today's best Apple Watch deal is the Apple Watch 7 on sale for $349.99

We're rounding up today's best deals from Amazon, and we've spotted the top-selling Apple Watch 7 on sale for $349 (was $399). That's just $10 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now.



The Apple Watch 7 was released in October of last year and features a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.



While the Apple Watch 7 dropped to $339 earlier this month, today's deal is the best price you can find right now and an impressive discount for Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch. If you're looking for deals on other colors, you can also find the Navy, Red, Green, and Starlight sports bands on sale at Amazon.

