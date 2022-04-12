Hurry! The Apple Watch 7 just crashed to a record-low price of $313 at Amazon

We've just spotted the best-selling Apple Watch 7 down to a new record-low price at Amazon - but you'll have to hurry to snag this deal. Right now, you can get the Apple Watch 7 with a Green Clover sports band on sale for just $313 (was $399) (opens in new tab). That's a massive $86 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the smartwatch.



The Apple Watch 7 features a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.



Today's Apple Watch deal is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Apple Watch 7 and an incredible deal for Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch. Some sport band colors have already sold out, so we'd snag today's incredible offer now while it's still in stock.

Today's best Apple Watch

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399 $313 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $86 - A fantastic deal that's sure to go fast - Amazon just dropped the Apple Watch 7 to $313. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and $16 less than last week's deal. The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display, faster charging, and tracks heart rate, sleep, stress, and more. Today's offer applies to the 41mm Clover Green sports band.

More Apple Watch deals

