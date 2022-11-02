This $298 QLED TV is ridiculously cheap and will sell out before Black Friday

Walmart has treated us to some early Black Friday TV deals, and we've spotted a feature-packed QLED TV on offer for a shockingly low price. Vizio's 55-inch QLED smart TV is on sale today for just $298 (was $428) (opens in new tab). That's an incredible price for a QLED display and the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular model.



We normally see QLED TVs at this size sitting closer to a $700 price tag, which is why this Black Friday TV deal is so good. Walmart's early offers are now live, and there are limited quantities of sale items, and we think a QLED at this crazy-low price will sell out fast before the official Black Friday deals event.

Black Friday QLED TV deal

VIZIO 55-inch M7 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV: $428 $298 at Walmart

Save $130 - Walmart's Black Friday TV deals are now live, and we've spotted this 55-inch QLED display on sale for a stunningly low price of just $298. That's an incredible deal for a QLED smart TV, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this model. The M7 Series TV delivers a fantastic picture with brilliant colors thanks to the Quantum Color display and Dolby Vision Bright mode. You're also getting DTS Virtual:X, smart capabilities, and a handy voice remote.

The Vizio M7 Series is packed with premium features at a fantastic price, delivering a gorgeous picture with bright, bold colors and lifelike images thanks to the Quantum Color display and Dolby Vision Bright picture mode. You're also getting smart capabilities with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, plus a voice remote, so you can launch movies, browse shows, and control the volume completely hands-free.



You can see more of today's best early Black Friday TV deals from Walmart below, and you can see more early offers from today's sale in our Walmart Black Friday deals guide.

VIZIO 50-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $358 $298 at Walmart

Save $55 - Another budget Vizio set from Walmart's Black Friday TV deals is this 50-inch 4K TV from Vizio, which is on sale for just $298. You're getting 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this deal outstanding value.

Hisense 58-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $338 $298 at Walmart

Save $40 - This Hisense 58-inch 4K TV is always a Black Friday favorite, and it's on sale in today's early sale for just $298. The model packs smart capabilities with the Roku experience, so you can stream apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.

