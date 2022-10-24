This colossal 77-inch LG C2 OLED TV just landed a serious price slash

We might be slightly more than a month away from Black Friday officially kicking off, but not every opportunity for a great saving is willing to wait – as this latest stellar TV deal demonstrates – with a saving greater than 30% off RRP on offer for the 77-inch LG C2 OLED TV via Appliance Central.

Voted the year’s best TV in Australia by TechRadar, the LG C2 OLED TV’s mammoth 77-inch version may have been quietly discounted with little fanfare, but offers the best opportunity yet for cinephiles and the tech-obsessed to get their hands on one of the best TV options on the market – with extra generous screen space – for less ahead of the holidays.

LG’s C2 OLED may boast a thin design, including that of its frame, but nonetheless packs a ton of power, with contrast levels, brightness and colours to rival that of any other TV on the market and taking full advantage of the Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor at its core.

(opens in new tab) LG 77-inch C2 OLED TV | AU$8,076 AU$5,540 at Appliance Central (opens in new tab) (save AU$2,536) Size and quality specs don’t often come cheap for TVs, with the 77-inch version of LG’s top OLED TV model no exception. Still, having already experienced price slashes across the board in recent months, it hasn’t come close to being as cheap as this – boasting a 31% discount off RRP.

Lighter and slimmer than last year’s C1 OLED model, itself a powerhouse offering for the home cinema, the C2 OLED benefits from being built with a new composite material that LG promises is just as durable as the materials used in previous models. Further utilising LG’s OLED Evo technology, first unveiled in 2021’s C1 OLED model, TechRadar’s review of the C2 also found “the increase in brightness and colour was immediately apparent” for the C2 when compared to the previous model.

The addition of the Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor adds a significant boost to the C2 on the C1, too, offering superior object enhancement and dynamic tone mapping that gives the C2’s picture a superior sense of realism and depth, while the addition of FreeSync, G-Sync and standard VRR offers gamers a lot to like when considering how to get the best out of their consoles.

With Black Friday still on the horizon, this nonetheless offers the best chance to grab the year’s best TV at a 77-inch size for now significantly less than the cost of a small car. If you’re on the hunt for an upgrade to your home cinema setup, there might not be a better chance to get your hands on this standout TV.