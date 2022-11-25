These iOS and macOS apps are massively discounted for Black Friday 2022

The Black Friday deals aren't just about air fryers and laptops (although we've got heaps of deals on those if you're interested) – there are a bunch of great discounts on apps for both iOS and macOS that are well worth checking out.

Whether it's a massive saving on a bundle of Mac apps from Unclutter worth $406 – they're now reduced by $322 to just $84 (opens in new tab) , to saving $2 / £2 with Obscura 3 (opens in new tab), Black Friday is a perfect time to try out some apps you may have been holding back on.

Note that these discounted apps aren't necessarily exclusive to one country – so if you live in the UK, the link to the app should go to your region.

If you're looking to pick up a great Black Friday MacBook deal this year, you might want to load it up with some of these apps. With that in mind, we've collated some of the best discounts that are being offered across the App Store.

The best Black Friday apps deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Pick-me-apps bundle for macOS: was $ 406 now $84 at Unclutter (opens in new tab)

This is a fantastic bargain if you own a Mac. You can get 12 apps, saving you £322. For example, iStat Menus 6 allows you to monitor the fans, heat, and active apps of your Mac in the menubar. There's also PDF Squeezer 4, which can reduce the size of PDF files by dragging and dropping them into a window.

(opens in new tab) Things 3: was $49.99 now $34.99 on the App Store (opens in new tab)

Things 3 is of the best to-do apps you can use on your iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices – you can create groups of tasks if you're working on a project, or if you need to buy something in the weekly food shop. This is a great app that's updated monthly with handy new features, and you can save $15 on it this Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Obscura 3: was $4.99 now $2.99 on the App Store (opens in new tab)

This is one of the best alternatives to Apple's Camera app. Obscura was recently updated (opens in new tab) to bring a redesigned gallery view, video capture, refined layouts for controlling exposure settings, and more. Its design is less cluttered compared to Apple's own app, so if you've been feeling lost, Obscura could be the app to help you snap the best photo of that tree.

(opens in new tab) Focused: was $4.99 now $2.99 on the App Store (opens in new tab)

This app takes Apple's Focus feature and goes an extra step beyond. Focused delivers a variety of Lock Screen widgets (opens in new tab) for iOS 16 which, among other things, allow you to select a specialized timer that can help you focus on the most important tasks. It can also block certain websites and apps to help you keep your focus on the task in hand.

The best Black Friday app deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Pick-me-apps bundle for macOS: was £417 now £86.59 at Unclutter (opens in new tab)

This is a fantastic bargain if you own a Mac. You can get 12 apps, and save a total of £331. For example, iStat Menus 6 allows you to monitor the fans, heat, and active apps of your Mac in the menu bar. There's also PDF Squeezer 4, which enables you to reduce the size of PDF files simply by dragging and dropping them into a window.

(opens in new tab) Now Playing: was £29.99 now £9.99 on the App Store (opens in new tab)

This is a fun app that can identify songs that are playing, alongside showing the lyrics and any trivia that's attached to it. It works with Spotify and Apple Music on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, so you'll be able to finally sing the lyrics to every track in the Spiceworld album.

(opens in new tab) Fenix for Twitter: was £29.99 now £9.99 on the App Store (opens in new tab)

Granted, Twitter could be a different beast by the time 2023 rolls round, but you'll still be able to use this great third-party app on your Mac. It uses a landscape view so you've got a great view of your timeline, your notifications and your messages, alongside a sidebar that gives you easy access to everything else.

These deals are only the tip of the iceberg that developers are offering – the best strategy right now is to explore the App Store to see if there are any discounts available on other apps you're interested in.

And if you're also looking for an upgrade to a newer iPhone this Black Friday, we've got a Black Friday iPhone 14 deals guide to help you find the iPhone that's best suited for you.

