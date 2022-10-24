iPhone 14 Black Friday deals: our expert predictions

Black Friday will be the best time to find very convenient iPhone 14 deals for the first time since the new Apple device was launched on September 9. The late-November sale is one of the most frantic times of the year for shopping but it will also be when you will be able to get the best offers on the latest Apple flagship - both on contract deals and SIM-free deals.

So when and where will you find the best Black Friday iPhone 14 deals? We’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Black Friday always takes place on the last Friday of November, the day after Thanksgiving, and so this year it will be on November 25. However, we generally see plenty of deals cropping up well before this date, so keep an eye out for any good deals as early as the beginning of November. In 2021, in fact, we saw great warehouse deals for iPhone 13 - which was the newest Apple device at the time - as early as November 5 with up to $90 / £90 discounts.

An Adobe report (opens in new tab) also showed that there was a 19 percent growth in sales during the week leading up to Black Friday and actually a lot of people did most of their shopping before the big day had even hit.

This trend is very likely to carry on this year too with the 2022 Black Friday deals. With the cost of living going through the roof, as well as rising inflation and energy costs, retailers will be looking to offer better deals than usual to make it still makes sense to shop during the Black Friday sale. It’s also likely that these deals will start early and last until the end of Cyber Week to make sure shoppers have got time to make a decision.

As iPhone 14 was just launched in September it may take a little while before you’ll start seeing Black Friday iPhone 14 deals going live. But don’t despair - if you are looking to get your hands on Apple’s latest device, there’s already plenty of iPhone 14 deals to browse. Here’s our pick of the best places to find them:

Should you wait for Black Friday iPhone 14 deal?

Put simply - yes, it might be worth the wait.

The iPhone 14 was launched on September 16 and since then there have been plenty of exciting deals going live and contrarily to most other products, this means that we probably won’t be seeing too many discounted iPhone 14 deals up until the beginning of Cyber Week.

However, there were a few exceptions even last year and we can’t completely rule out that we won’t have some really good deals even before Black Friday. So, our general advice for this period still stands: if you see an exciting deal that seems to stand out, don’t be afraid to go for it. It’s likely that the deals on Black Friday will be only just as good.

Our predictions

When will the best Black Friday iPhone 14 deals start in 2022?

This year we are predicting even more deals popping up in October than in previous years, particularly for iPhone 13. But iPhone 14 will be slightly different as it’s a brand new device. We predict we will still see some good offers here and there during October and the beginning of November, but we can be almost certain that any good deals will be seen at least during Cyber Week.

Since iPhone 14 was launched in September, Apple will probably want to ride that wave of enthusiasm as long as it possibly can before putting out special deals, which is why we expect most of the good Black Friday iPhone 14 deals to come during Cyber Week.

Where will the best iPhone 14 Black Friday deals be?

We will be bringing you all of the best Black Friday iPhone 14 deals right here, of course. But in case you want to do some ahead-of-time research and keep an eye for any potential early deals yourself, here’s a list of the best retailers that will be putting out iPhone 14 Black Friday deals:

How good will this year’s Black Friday iPhone 14 deals be?

We're expecting moderately decent deals for iPhone 14 this year. It is now becoming clear that the latest Apple device has been a success, in particular the Pro models. Rumors say that Apple should be able to retain 60 percent of the market share for high-end smartphones this year.

This, however, means that it’s unlikely we will see massively discounted deals for iPhone 14. We expect to be seeing discounts of between $50 / £50 and $90 / £90 on most of the iPhone 14 series.

Which iPhone 14 series device should I buy?

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is probably the quickest and easiest answer if you are looking to buy the best phone of the series that is worth the money. This device will not only give you the most up-to-date A16 Bionic chipset and camera performances, but also comes with a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR screen for the best in-hand viewing experience and excellent 48MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto cameras to envy all rivals on the market.

iPhone 14 Pro has pretty much the same features just with a slightly smaller screen, but the savings are perhaps not worth it if you’d rather have a bigger display. iPhone 14 and 14 Plus would probably be our least recommended for this Black Friday, considering the improvement is very minimal. If you were going to buy an iPhone 14 base model or Plus we’d recommend you check out the Black Friday iPhone 13 deals too as you might be able to get a much better deal for a very similar device.

Will the iPhone 14 sell out over Black Friday?

Last year we experienced a lack in stock of iPhone 13 due to shortages in chips, which was also aggravated by the increase in sales over Black Friday. So will that repeat this year?

Apple has repeatedly said that they have been taking measures to prevent any shortages during the release of iPhone 14. A lot of retailers, in theory, will have stocked up on the devices for Black Friday, allowing them to offer the devices devices. But, even if this is true, it will likely mean retailers will have to limit the number of devices they sell.

In other words, expect limited stock, long delivery times and maybe some limitations on colours and storage with your iPhone 14 this Black Friday.

What factors should you consider when buying an iPhone 14?

There are a few factors to keep in mind when making your purchase of a new iPhone. Whether you're looking for something SIM-free or on a contract, you'll have to know what you're looking for:

SIM-free or contract:

This will be a big decision you'll have to make but it will likely be an easy one - do you want to buy your new device on a contract or as a SIM-free device.

If you go for a contract, most of your costs will be bundled into monthly payments making it easier to pay. However, this will be the overall more expensive option and will likely tie you in for longer.

Alternatively, a SIM-free phone will be cheaper overall and gives you more freedom but, it will require a much larger payment at the start having to buy the phone outright.

Data caps:

On almost all SIM plans and phone contracts these days, your calls and texts will be unlimited or well into the thousands. The factor that usually differentiates is data.

It can be hard to know how much data you'll need but a basic rule is that the majority of people these days will need more than 5GB. If you don't stream or download on the go, you could get by with under 5 for social media, maps and general internet searches.

We'd say look for something between 20-50GB. Of course, over Black Friday a lot of retailers will offer data boosts or loads of data for less. Having more than you need is always better than less.

3 tips to buy a cheap iPhone 14

1. Work out your storage needs

Storage space costs money as we all know too well. Working out how much you will realistically need, therefore, will be really helpful to make sure you're saving as much as possible when searching for Black Friday iPhone 14 deals. The cost of iPhone 14 tends to rise in price by $100/£100 every time you level up in size of storage space, so if you want a cheap iPhone 14 make sure you know exactly how much you will need. Here's your options:

128GB:

This is usually enough for a lot of iPhone users. You'll be able to store over 3,000 apps, 35,000 photos taken on the 12MP camera and over 45 hours of 1080p videos. This is plenty of storage if you don't take an excessive amount of pictures and videos and you'll still be able to go about your daily usage without worrying about running out of storage.

256GB:

Over the years this has probably become the most popular choice. As the iPhone cameras get better and the number of storage-draining apps grows, more and more people seem to be in need of more storage. Plus, as iPhones get better their life expectancy stretches out which means more and more people have started purchasing bigger storage space so that their phone can last longer without having to download images onto some other form of storage.

512GB/1T:

This is definitely not the cheap way to go about buying an iPhone 14. But it is a great idea to buy an iPhone 14 with lots of storage during the Black Friday sale as you'll be saving some money on what would be a really expensive package.

If you're someone who uses their phone for work a lot, taking lots and lots of pictures, 4K videos and using lots of different apps, 512GB or even the 1T will do the job and you'll almost never have to think about storage again.

2. Buy a SIM-free iPhone 14 for even bigger savings

Buying a SIM-free device is always the cheaper option in the long term, because more often than not you can find cheaper phone contract deals by themselves rather than as part of a iPhone deal package. And especially during Black Friday, when SIM-free devices are already discounted, you can make yourself great deals by using this 'trick'.

Obviously not everyone can afford to spend over $700/£700 in one go, but it's worth have a think about it, just in case.

3. Trade in your old phone

Apple has its own trade-in service where you can get up to $720 in credit to spend on your new device and it's always worth checking it out. Retailers and carriers also offer their own trade-in systems that might save you some money.

There's also the option of selling your device through sites like Sellmymobile (opens in new tab), which aggregates different tech recycling websites to bring you the best prices available right now. You'll be able to see their TrustPilot scores, how long you'll wait to get paid and how much money you'll get.

Top 3 iPhone 14 to look out for

The latest everything iPhone brings a higher resolution camera, better battery life, more performance, all-new functionality and... no notch, to the table.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max takes over as the new head of the household in Apple's iPhone portfolio offering the same sizeable 6.7-inch 120Hz display as last year but granting it now power efficient always-on functionality and ditching the long-standing notch in favor of the new Dynamic Island.

The iOS 16-based (out the box at least) user experience offers a number of new features, and works with the Dynamic Island to offer adaptive functionality from this new display element that breaks away from the bezel.

For the iPhone 14 generation, only the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max get a taste of Apple's latest and greatest mobile silicon – the A16 Bionic – which delivers class-leading performance and improved power efficiency over its predecessor.

Read more: iPhone 14 Pro Max review

The latest everything iPhone brings a higher resolution camera, better battery life, more performance, all-new functionality and... no notch, to the table.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max takes over as the new head of the household in Apple's iPhone portfolio offering the same sizeable 6.7-inch 120Hz display as last year but granting it now power efficient always-on functionality and ditching the long-standing notch in favor of the new Dynamic Island.

The iOS 16-based (out the box at least) user experience offers a number of new features, and works with the Dynamic Island to offer adaptive functionality from this new display element that breaks away from the bezel.

For the iPhone 14 generation, only the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max get a taste of Apple's latest and greatest mobile silicon – the A16 Bionic – which delivers class-leading performance and improved power efficiency over its predecessor.

Read more: iPhone 14 Pro Max review

2. iPhone 14 Pro The power of the Pro Max made more pocketable Weight: 206g | Dimensions: 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.9mm | OS: iOS 16 | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 1179 x 2556 | CPU: A16 Bionic | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Battery: 3,200mAh | Rear camera: 48MP+12MP+12MP | Front camera: 12MP specifications RAM 6GB RAM Storage Size 128GB - 1TB Colour Black, Gold, Purple, Silver Read more ▼ $59 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $999.99 (opens in new tab) at AT&T Mobility (opens in new tab) $1,529 (opens in new tab) at Newegg (opens in new tab) Outstanding performance Powerful new camera High(er) price YoY Still Lighting (no USB-C)

If the iPhone 14 Pro Max is too big or too expensive for your tastes, the standard iPhone 14 Pro is the perfect antidote.

The latest Apple A16 Bionic chip underpins one of Apple's best iPhones ever, not to mention it's now one of the most powerful phones on the market. While the 6.1-inch screen size remains from its predecessor (the iPhone 13 Pro), like the 14 Pro Max, this generation of Pro shrugs the notch in favor of the new Dynamic Island – a smart new cutout within the display that houses the Face ID components but also adapts to offer a range of functionality, from music playback controls to connecting AirPods and more.

The rear triple camera is now fronted by a 48MP main sensor that takes better stills and video than any of its predecessors while also serving as the most versatile iPhone camera to date; narrowing the gap with key camera rivals, from the likes of Samsung and beyond.

Provided you can swing the high asking price, the 14 Pro operates as one of the most capable phones on the market, while also being more pocket friendly than the Pro Max.

Read more: iPhone 14 Pro review

Apple made an interesting move with its iPhone 14 lineup, splitting chipsets between the standard and Pro models. As such, the base iPhone 14 uses the same A15 Bionic chipset as the previous year's iPhone 13 Pro (the one with a five-core GPU).

In real-world use, this differentiation will make very little difference, with superb performance and benchmarking results that stand strong against most Android rivals.

Along with the chip, Apple has also pull the 13 Pro's superior 12MP main camera onto the iPhone 14, while the notch (which was made smaller with the 13 series) now plays host to a new slicker autofocus-capable 12 MP front-facing camera.

Apple made an interesting move with its iPhone 14 lineup, splitting chipsets between the standard and Pro models. As such, the base iPhone 14 uses the same A15 Bionic chipset as the previous year's iPhone 13 Pro (the one with a five-core GPU).

In real-world use, this differentiation will make very little difference, with superb performance and benchmarking results that stand strong against most Android rivals.

Along with the chip, Apple has also pull the 13 Pro's superior 12MP main camera onto the iPhone 14, while the notch (which was made smaller with the 13 series) now plays host to a new slicker autofocus-capable 12 MP front-facing camera.