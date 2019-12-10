The Samsung Galaxy S10 price drops by $300 before Christmas

There are several tempting Samsung Galaxy S10 price drop available today, and with the online holiday shopping season upon us, this deal acts as a great way to get the top phone of 2019. This discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10 models, including the S10 Plus and S10e, cuts up to $300 off unlocked models from Amazon. These discounts will give you a bit of extra time to do your holiday shopping.

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB: $899 $599 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S10 gives you one of the ultimate smartphone experiences made all the better with $300 off the usual price tag.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB: $999 $699 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is the best phone to get right now, and it's much easier to justify buying at $699 for an unlocked model.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10e 256GB: $849 $599 at Amazon

There's always been a lot to like about the Galaxy S10e, especially its price. While the discount is smaller on this version, pricing it the same as the Galaxy S10, it does offer double the storage.View Deal

The Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e are among the best phones you can get. The Galaxy S10 Plus is our top pick above any phone, in fact, and that's at its usual $999 price. For $699, it's truly a steal.

All three of these phones give you the exceptional performance of the Snapdragon 855 chipset that's packed inside. They also all include sharp AMOLED displays. The Galaxy S10e has a Full HD+, 5.8-inch display, while the S10 and S10 Plus have QHD+ displays measuring 6.1 and 6.4 inches, respectively.

Both the Galaxy S10e and S10 offer 10MP selfie cameras, while the Galaxy S10 Plus adds an 8MP portrait camera to the mix.

All three phones are water resistant, so you won't have to worry about a bit of rain. They also support fingerprint and facial recognition. The Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus even have their fingerprint scanners built into the display.

These are all brilliant phones, and these deals make them a great option for anyone who wants to get the most for their money.