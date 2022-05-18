The new 2022 Apple iPad Air is a bargain with Amazon's latest $40 discount

You can now get yourself a nifty $40 price cut on the latest Apple iPad Air 2022 at Amazon - starting at just $559 (was $599) today.

Available on most colors (except Blue and Starlight), today's discount at Amazon brings this fantastic new mid-range Apple tablet to within $10 of its cheapest price ever - a record that's only been exceeded on one short occasion back in April.

Having $40 off the total price makes this tablet, which was already great value, a very very compelling option indeed. With Apple's much-lauded M1 chip under the hood and a fantastic Liquid-Retina display, it's a particularly good choice if you're looking for a powerful and premium tablet but don't want to fork out the eye-watering sums for a Pro model.

The Pro models, while excellent in their own right, tend to be overkill for the vast majority of users. The Apple iPad Air 2022 will easily handle even the most intensive of applications and games - plus, the screen is still absolutely fantastic for design work or sitting back and streaming your favorite content. Considering it's a full $200 cheaper than the 11-inch iPad Pro right now at Amazon, we'd say it's a real bargain.

Apple iPad Air 2022 now $40 off at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (2022, 64GB): $599 $559 at Amazon

Save $40 - Pick up the latest 2022 Apple iPad Air 5 for just $10 over its record-low price today at Amazon. With superbly powerful M1 chip, gorgeous Liquid-Retina display, and classy design, the new iPad Air is a fantastic choice for those who want a premium, yet somewhat afforable, Apple tablet. Note, this price is only available on the Spay Gray, Pink, and Purple colors. Blue and Starlight are currently retailing for $569.

