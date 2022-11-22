The M1 MacBook Air plummets to record-low price ahead of Black Friday

If you're in the market for a new MacBook Air, you're in luck, since you can now get the M1 MacBook Air at Amazon for only $799 (opens in new tab). This means that you're saving $200 off the retail price, which is a steal considering that, according to our Apple MacBook Air review, this is one of the best laptops you can get.

Black Friday is the best time of the year to take advantage of huge sales for tech, especially if it's a rare Apple device sale. But it seems retailers are even willing to slash prices on M1 MacBook Air in their Black Friday deals, in order to make space for newer models. And now we have one of the best deals for an M1 MacBook Air.

Its performance is incredible thanks to the powerful M1 chip it's equipped with, and the battery life is excellent. Thanks to the Black Friday laptop deals, an already decently priced budget laptop became a phenomenal deal. Not only is the MacBook Air M1 an excellent productivity machine for work or school, but is also great for watching movies, as you can easily stream and watch the 30 best Netflix shows on it.

Today's best Black Friday Apple deal

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a MacBook in today's Black Friday deals, Amazon has slashed the price of the 2020 MacBook Air down to $799 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The powerful 13-inch laptop delivers excellent performance thanks to Apple's M1 Chip and includes an ultra-thin design and an impressive battery life. It's fantastic value for money and the best deal you can find.

The Apple MacBook Air M1 has impressive specs, especially for the currently discounted price. This excellent deal makes one of the best laptops on the market an absolute steal, so if you're looking for something that can handle a heavy workload, creative projects, streaming movies, and more, then take advantage of this sale.

The standout feature of the newer MacBook Air models is the M1 and M2 chips, which provide the Apple machines with high-class performance without breaking the bank. It allows these machines to compete and even surpass many of the other laptops in its price range.

The Apple M1 MacBook Air model is much cheaper though, and nearly as powerful as the newer M2 MacBook Air so it's still the best deal going.

So, if you've been looking for an amazing discount for an equally great Apple laptop with solid specs, take advantage of this deal now. Trust us, finding something close to this will be a tall order, even once the best Black Friday laptop deals really get going later this week.

