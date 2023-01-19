The iPhone 13 is now free at Verizon - and they're throwing in an Apple Watch too

For the first time ever, you can get an iPhone 13 for free with an unlimited data plan (opens in new tab) at Verizon without needing a pesky trade-in.

While this carrier is no stranger to excellent deals on the iPhone 13, all promotions on this excellent device have either revolved around handing over an old phone or capped out the device cost at $5 per month with a plan.

While you'll still need said plan to get your hands on a free device here, you're looking at a $180 saving over the Verizon deal that was available last week. To sweeten the deal even further, there are some additional promotions that you can stack on top of your free iPhone 13 for extra value.

Right now, for example, you can not only bundle in a free Apple Watch 7 but get $200 off a shiny new iPad in addition - pretty crazy freebies when you consider the iPhone is free. While you'll still need that pricey unlimited plan to be eligible, this is some pretty fantastic added value if you're looking for some Apple gear on the cheap.

And, while it's a little older, we'd recommend considering the iPhone 13 if you're interested. Not only is it outwardly extremely similar to the latest iPhone 14, but the powerful chip and fantastic camera mean it can easily keep up with the best phones on the market right now, despite it not being the latest in the series. Getting it free with an unlimited plan is no minor deal and a great option if you want a fully-featured iPhone without a hefty upfront cost.

Free iPhone 13 deal at Verizon

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13: free with an unlimited data plan, plus free Apple Watch at Verizon (opens in new tab)

