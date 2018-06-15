The best OnePlus 6 deals in June

With the release of the OnePlus 6, OnePlus has finally captured the attention of the phone-buying public. Its pop-up events to launch the phone last month proved extremely popular, with buyers lining up ahead of time to get their hands on the phone. And with the only way to get one being to buy one outright directly from the company, scoring a OnePlus 6 hasn't exactly been an easy task.

As such, we've put together this handy guide of what is currently available and what you can expect to pay for a OnePlus 6 so that you can get the best deal (i.e. not pay an inflated price buying from an eBay reseller).

With this new model, the OnePlus phone has moved into competition with the likes of flagship phones like the iPhone X and Galaxy S9, while costing dramatically less. In fact, it's cheaper than the iPhone 8. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, and a 16-megapixel front-facing and 20-megapixel rear-facing cameras.

Below, you'll find all the OnePlus 6 deals currently available directly from the company. Be sure to check back, though, as previously soldout models may become available again.