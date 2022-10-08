The best deal at Verizon isn't the iPhone 14 right now - it's the 13 mini

Eyeing up that shiny new iPhone 14? Here's a tip - if you're looking for a Verizon device specifically then it's definitely not the best value option right now. Our pick? It's got to be the iPhone 13 mini, which is currently free with an unlimited line (opens in new tab).

Perhaps we're comparing apples to oranges here, but hear us out. Compared to the iPhone 14's current deal of up to $800 off with a trade-in and unlimited plan (opens in new tab), the iPhone 13 mini promotion really stands out as a more flexible option. Especially if you're currently running an older device that won't fetch much in a trade.

Sure, the iPhone 13 mini is a smaller device, but it's one that's essentially identical to the iPhone 14 in many ways. The chip is the same, the design is the same and the screen is the same. It's basically the same device, give or take a few camera tweaks here and there. In short, it's a device that still holds up with the best of them in 2022.

If you do prefer a bigger device, then it's also worth checking out the standard iPhone 13, which is currently going for $5 per month with an unlimited data plan (opens in new tab) at Verizon. Again, no trade-ins are needed here so it's a really flexible option if you're on an older device currently. We wouldn't rank it above the iPhone 13 mini when it comes to outright value at the carrier, but getting such a powerful flagship device for just $180 (over a 36-month duration) is definitely a steal. As always, however, factor in the pricey unlimited data plans if you're interested in any of these Verizon deals.

The iPhone 13 mini is free at Verizon

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 mini: free with an unlimited data plan at Verizon (opens in new tab)

You don't even need a trade-in to get the excellent iPhone 13 mini for free this week at Verizon. Simply pick one up with a new unlimited data line and voila - you'll get a device repayment each month over your plan duration. Note, new customers will also get a $200 gift card if they switch over from another network, a nice little bonus that stacks on top of the monthly device rebates.

Another excellent Verizon iPhone deal

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13: $19.44 $5/mo with an unlimited data plan at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Another decent option if you're looking for outright value with this week's Verizon deals. The Apple iPhone 13 is just $5 per month if you pick it up with a new unlimited data line at the carrier - a deal that isn't tied to the usual trade-in. This particular promotion only applies to new unlimited data lines but those who do make the switch will also benefit from a $200 gift card as a welcome bonus.

