The best cell phone deals in July 2020

Our smartphones keep getting smarter, and to coincide with that, they also keep getting more expensive. But, with prices soaring into the thousands, you don't always have to pay full price. There are plenty of cell phone deals that can cut down your out-of-pocket expenses.

Some phone sales may be an outright reduction in the price, but these are less common for new phones and tend to fall around special sales periods like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, July 4, and other major holidays. More common smartphone deals include those that give you a discount for trading in your current phone as well as carrier cell phone deals that encourage shoppers to switch carriers by offering dramatic cuts to the price of a phone on an installment plan.

We've rounded up our top picks just down below but if you're looking for something a little more specific, we've also got individual sections for carrier deals, unlocked phones, and prepaid phones. Simply scroll down or use the handy navigation links to jump to the section that's relevant to you.



The 5 best phone deals in the US

Want to know which is for you? Check out the best phones in the US

Carrier phone deals

iPhone 11 Pro: save $350 with an unlimited plan at Verizon

If you're activating a new line on Verizon with one of its many unlimited plans, you can save $350 on the iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max. Verizon will apply the savings as monthly credits, and, if you add another line on an unlimited plan, Verizon will even offer a second iPhone 11 Pro for free.

Samsung Galaxy S20: save $450 with an unlimited plan at AT&T

If you're a new customer or just getting a new line with AT&T, you can score the Samsung Galaxy S20 for just $15 a month by choosing an unlimited plan. You'll get the phone on a 30-month installment agreement, meaning the total cost of the phone will be just $450 instead of this original retail of $999.

Apple iPhone 11: $699.99 $599.99 at Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile won't make you jump through hoops to save on a phone. You can pick up the iPhone 11 right now, and Boost will simply give you $100 off. No need for a credit check or installment plan – just you, your money, and your new iPhone 11.

Apple iPhone 11: free at Sprint for new customers with a qualifying trade-in

If you're willing to switch carriers, Sprint is offering an iPhone 11 for free when you join on an eligible plan and trade in an eligible phone. Depending on the level of your old device, that's a potential saving of up to $699, which is pretty outstanding in our books. If you were looking to trade in that old iPhone 8 or maybe even an Android device, this is definitely worth considering.

If you don't mind switching carriers, you can find many of the best smartphone deals from the big four. The major carriers will often let you split the cost of the phone into monthly payments anywhere from 18 to 30 months, and sometimes longer. The deals they offer frequently cut the price of the phone in half, sometimes even offering the phone for free.

To get these deals, you'll generally need to be adding a new line and signing up for a specific mobile plan. But, as long as you're planning to get an unlimited data plan anyway, they can make it a lot more affordable to pick up a brand new phone.



Unlocked cell phone deals

iPhone SE: save up to $170 with a trade-in at Apple

Apple is selling the new iPhone SE unlocked for $399, which itself isn't a deal, but Apple offers trade-in discounts for eligible devices. Some trade-ins wouldn't make much sense, like swapping in an iPhone XR, but you can save over $100 by trading in some older and budget devices.

Samsung Galaxy S20: save up to $500 with a trade-in at Samsung

If you're on the hunt for a brand new Android flagship and are ready to trade in that old device, Samsung has a compelling trade-in deal for the Samsung Galaxy S20 right now. They're currently offering up to $500 off the upfront price, depending on the phone. The older the phone, the less you'll save, but Samsung is offering $300 off even for a Pixel 3a or iPhone 6S trade-in.

Motorola Edge: $699 $499 at B&H Photo

The Motorola Edge is the veteran companies glorious return to the flagship big leagues. With a massive storage capacity, broad screen and full 5G support, it's a great phone and right now you can save $200 off the retail price by picking it up unlocked from B&H. This deal brings the price down to just $499, making it one of the most compellingly priced 5G phones you'll find right now.

Google Pixel 3: $599.99 $364.99 at Amazon

Google's Pixel 3 may be a little older, but you can get a new one unlocked on Amazon for a great price. The Pixel 3 has plenty of power to offer in its Snapdragon 845 chipset, and Google's Pixel phones get more Android updates than competitors. So, it's quite the steal to find this for less than the price of a budget Pixel 3a.

Deals on unlocked smartphones aren't always the most eye-popping, as they tend to offer only small cuts to the retail price. Occasionally you'll find a major deal on a new smartphone, usually late into the one-year refresh cycle for that brand. We've seen this kind of price drop commonly for Samsung flagships, but they aren't frequent and rarely match the up-front discounts carriers offer.

However, the savings you get from unlocked cell phone deals can be hidden. That's because an unlocked phone will let you freely move between carriers, so you can always choose the mobile plan that suits you. This can make your savings add up over time, as you won't be stuck on an expensive data plan for 24 months as you pay off your phone on an installment plan.

You can also sometimes get deals directly from the phone's manufacturer, as they can offer trade-in discounts that retail stores generally won't.



Prepaid phone deals

iPhone SE: $384 at Visible plus free $100 gift card and case

While you're not saving the big bucks here - only $15 in fact, Visible will throw in a free Speck case with every new iPhone SE, which is a nice little bonus. If you happen to be switching, they'll also gift you a $100 prepaid Mastercard virtual account. That's what we'd call sweetening the pot.

Samsung Galaxy S20: $999.99 $899.99 at Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile will let you snag the Galaxy S20 for $100 off without the need to sign onto a contract or trade in your current phone. Sure, you'll have to pay for the phone upfront, but then you're free to change your plan as you see fit without being locked into an expensive unlimited plan.

Samsung Galaxy A20: free If you switch to Boost Mobile

Samsung's Galaxy A20 offers a larger AMOLED display, a hefty battery, and a variety of cameras. To get all that for free, all you need to do is switch carriers to Boost Mobile and port in your number (though you can't be coming from Sprint). If you're not switching carriers, you can still get the Galaxy A20 for $80 off.

Pre-paid carriers aren't locking you into a contract, so they don't have the same incentive to offer massive discounts and device installment plans. But even still, there are still some phone deals to be found, even if their sales don't quite match those found on the big carriers.

These deals will generally let you save a little bit of money upfront, while the low cost of prepaid plans can help you save even more money over time. If you want the freedom to switch carriers later on, you'll want to double check what big network these smaller carriers are with and their policy around unlocking phones. If you find them a little too restrictive, we'd recommend checking out the unlocked phone deals above.



iPhone and Android deals

Looking for something specific? We've got a whole host of dedicated phone deal pages that are super handy if you've got your eye on that new iPhone or Galaxy in particular.

Cell phone plans

Looking to simply save on that bill? Perhaps it's time to switch or upgrade that old plan you've been on for years. Our roundup of the best cell phone plans in the US is one of the best resources on the web for finding the right plan for you. No matter whether you're looking for a cheap plan, unlimited or a plan for your family, our guide will help you out.

iPhone 11 deals

The cheapest of Apple's latest flagship trio, the iPhone 11 is an excellent phone to go for. It sports a dual camera set-up, an ultra fast CPU, IP68 rating and a 3110mAh battery. This luxury phone has a lot to offer, and better still - it even comes at a lower introductory RRP than the also excellent iPhone XR.

iPhone SE deals

Apple's latest release, the iPhone SE is the 2nd generation of Apple's budget range. It brings a lot of impressive, up-to-date specs including Apple's A13 Bionic chip, 4K video, and a new portrait mode. Even with all this brand new tech under the hood it still manages to come in at a wallet-friendly price, thanks to the reuse of the venerable old iPhone 8 design.



iPhone XR deals

The iPhone XR was the budget flagship until the new iPhone SE superseded it earlier this year. That's not to say it's still not an excellent phone however with its powerful A12 bionic chip and massive battery life. Better still the prices just keep getting lower and lower, so you're really spoilt for choice when it comes to cheap iPhones right now.

iPhone XS deals / iPhone X deals

The iPhone X was a massive leap for Apple so the iPhone XS didn't have to change much to impress. It made tweaks to the camera technology, added an extra 1GB of RAM, and introduces a mighty 512GB storage model. The 6.5-inch Max model is also a pretty damn good buy right now, especially considering how much it's come down in cost this year.

Samsung Galaxy S20 deals / Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals

Samsung's latest launch, the Galaxy S20 is the more affordable of the new trio. While it has a smaller battery than the Ultra or Plus - coming in at 4000mAh, it doesn't lag behind in most other areas. It's got the same 5G compatibility, similar triple camera lens set-ups, and the same processor/12GB Ram combo. You're also still getting that fast 120hz display.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals

The latest Note device - the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. This impressive workhorse phone packs in the full use of Samsung's S pen, a giant battery, and a powerful processor. A quick glance through this device's top-grade specs shows that it's aimed squarely at power users, creatives and gamers.

Samsung Galaxy S10 deals / Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals

Samsung's Galaxy S10 has fallen a year behind with the new Galaxy S20 devices holding Samsung's flagship position. that said, it still offers excellent all-round performance, some tremendous specs, and even a top-of-the-range camera. And, thanks to its advanced age, it's come down even further in price this year.

Google Pixel 4 deals

After Google managed to win the public over with three generations of top camera phones, hopes were high for the Google Pixel 4. For those wanting a camera phone to compete with the best out there, this will be the way to go. It's no surprise to hear that this is Google's best phone yet.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro deals

The latest devices from the brand, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are the ideal option to compete with the likes of Samsung, Apple and Google flagships. It features an impressive camera, and a high-end display with a 90Hz refresh rate. If you're tired of the same old big name brands then check out the excellent alternatives from OnePlus.

Phone deal tips

If you want to be sure you're getting a good deal on a phone, there are a lot of factors you need to consider.

Compare your favorite retailers

For one thing, you should look around for different deals on the same phone. Carriers often offer heavy discounts, but occasionally they can be beat by deals on unlocked phones that will let you avoid getting stuck on an expensive mobile plan. So, if you see what seems like a good deal from a carrier, double check that you can't find a better deal elsewhere. And, be prepared to do some math to consider the price of the phone plus the price of the plan you'll be more or less locked into.

Shop at the right time of year

Shopping around big sales events is also a good time to find a phone deal. While major retailers cut prices on popular products, carriers can also take those opportunities to make their usual discounts even more enticing. Carriers also offer some of these major discounts around the launch of a new phone. Even if the price of the phone doesn't change, there may be some freebies that add extra value.

Switch to get the best phone deals

If you're after the steepest discounts, though, you'll likely need to be ready to switch carriers or at least add new lines to your account. Major carriers strongly incentivize this, and it's one of the few ways you'll get a new phone for more than 50% off. These deals can sometimes be easier if you have a second person you're shopping with, as buy-one-get-one deals are also incredibly common and often only entail one new line of service.

