The Best Buy Presidents' Day sale is live - TVs, appliances, laptops, AirPods and more

The Presidents' Day sales event has arrived – and Best Buy just launched its official sale with record-low prices on TVs, appliances, laptops, Apple devices, and much more. To help you find the absolute best deals from today's flurry of offers, we've rounded up the top bargains from the 2023 Best Buy Presidents' Day sale.

Presidents' Day sales mean huge discounts on major appliances, and Best Buy's sale doesn't disappoint with up to $1,200 on refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers (opens in new tab) from brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool.

TVs are another popular sales category, and some of today's best deals include a massive $1,000 discount on LG's 77-inch A2 OLED TV (opens in new tab) and the TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV marked down to just $269.99 (opens in new tab) (was $319.99).

Other highlights include this top-rated Bella Pro air fryer on sale for $79.99 (opens in new tab) (was $109.99) and this 15.6-inch HP laptop for just $229 (opens in new tab) (was $349).

You can see more of today's top deals from the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale below, and make sure to check out our main Presidents' Day sales roundup for more offers on TVs, appliances, laptops, and more.

Best Buy Presidents' Day sale - today's best deals

(opens in new tab) Best Buy Presidents' Day appliance sale: save up to $1,200 on major appliances (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale is offering massive savings on major appliances, plus a limited-time 24-month financing offer. The retailer has up to $1,200 off washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. Best Buy also offers free shipping on major appliance purchases of $399 and up.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer: was $109 now $79.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This 8-qt air fryer from Bella Pro is $30 off and down to $79.99 at Best Buy. We've not tested it ourselves, but as a cheap and basic option, it's ideal for cooking food for up to eight people. It has eight built-in features that allow you to roast, bake, air fry, dehydrate, and more with just this one appliance.

(opens in new tab) Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium with Aeroccino3: was $239.95 now $179.96 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has the mega-popular Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine at just $179 right now. The best-selling espresso machine can whip up a creamy cup of espresso in minutes with a touch of a button and this specific model includes an Aeroccino milk frother.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Get the best-selling Dyson V10 Animal on sale for $399.99 - the best deal you can find right now for this particular model and a fantastic price for Dyson's powerful cordless vacuum. The V10 works on carpets and hardwood floors and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and easy cleanups.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV: was $2,099.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Today's best Presidents' Day TV deal is LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,699.99. Praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and rated as our best TV, the LG TV packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K Roku TV: was $319.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a mid-size budget display, you can get this TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV that's on sale for $299.99. The manufacturer has built a reputation for cheap but solid TVs and we think they're definitely worth buying if you need a straightforward and basic set. The 4-Series supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus, you get a voice remote and built-in Roku TV to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch AU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $949.99 now $849.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's AU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 75-inch model for $849.99. The AU8000 models omit fancy features like a local dimming backlight, quantum dots, and 120Hz input for gaming, but if you're looking for a great deal on a big TV, this here is it.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has this massive LG 77-inch A2 OLED TV on sale for $1,799.99. That's a whopping $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 15: was $349 now $229 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

An excellent price for a capable and affordable Chromebook from HP. We praised the steady performance, ease of use and handy features of a similar device in our HP Chromebook 14 review. This version simply bumps up the screen size to 15.6 inches and offers a welcome jump to 8GB of RAM to give you a smooth and reliable laptop on a budget.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Dell makes some of the best laptops you can buy and this is an excellent offer on a slightly more powerful but still entry-level Inspiron 15 device. It has everything you need inside to power a laptop for everyday use, including 8GB of RAM to boost performance, a solid Intel i5 processor and a decent 256GB SSD for storage. It's a solid deal on a laptop that's capable of all everyday tasks.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The best-selling Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now down to $199 at Best Buy - that's the lowest price we've ever seen. We awarded these earbuds 4.5 stars out of five in our AirPods Pro 2 review because they offer improved audio quality, noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. Based on that, we recommend grabbing this limited-time offer before they sell out if you're after some of the best wireless earbuds available today.

(opens in new tab) Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021), 64GB: was $329.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to pick up a cheap iPad, Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has the 10.2-inch Apple iPad on sale for a record-low price of just $249. The 2021 iPad packs Apple's A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel front camera, and an all-day battery life, and that sale price makes it fantastic value.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air: was $999 now $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

You can get Apple's M1 MacBook Air on sale for just $799 in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale, which is the best deal we've ever seen, and a fantastic price for a powerful, sleek laptop. The 13-inch laptop features Apple's M1 chip, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM, and offers up to 18 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8, 41mm (GPS): was $399 now $429 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale includes the 41mm Apple Watch 8 on sale for $349 – that's just $20 more than the record-low price. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to the upgraded S8 processor, all-day 18-hour battery life, and a suite of new health and fitness functions thanks to watchOS 9.

