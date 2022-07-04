The best 4th of July TV sales: save up to $700 on LG, Samsung, Hisense and more

We've dug into the vast number of offers available in today's 4th of July sales to bring you all of the very best TV deals.

Major retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart have gone big for today's sale, but you can also find significant savings direct from manufacturers such as Samsung. Whether you want a cheap budget set for a second room in the house or an enormous high-end display then these are all the top discounts.

If you're after the highlights, how about this lowest ever price for the LG C1 OLED - it's now down to $796.99 at Amazon (was $1,499) (opens in new tab). This is a great TV for the price that delivers excellent picture quality, rich colors and superior lighting. It supported 4K gaming at 120fps, too, so you can have the most responsive and high-performance experience.

There are options for those looking for a TV that's a bit more budget-friendly, too. We'd suggest you check out this Hisense 58-inch Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $298 (was $338) (opens in new tab). Even though it's a cheaper model, it still offers decent picture quality for the price. It's the cheapest price we've seen for the TV, too, which is well-suited to general all-purpose viewing.

Prime members, though, will want to consider this Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV for $299.99 (was $559.99) (opens in new tab). It's a standout offer in the retailer's selection of TV deals made available in the run-up to Prime Day, as it comes with Dolby Vision support to up the picture quality with a richer and wider color palette. It's a premium feature available at a budget price - and one not to miss if you're subscribed to Amazon's membership program.

Check out all these TV deals and more just below. For everything else that's on offer today, do pop over to our guide to all the very best 4th of July sales. You'll find everything from laptops and appliances, to furniture and back to school offers in there.

The 8 best 4th of July TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG 48-inch C1 OLED TV: $1,499 $796.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $703 - LG's stunning OLED TV is now down to its cheapest price yet - and a whole $200 less than the price we saw most recently. It's a fantastic deal on one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) you can buy today for it's top-of-the-line picture quality, high-performance gaming experience and modern features. Larger sizes are also reduced today, if you want a bigger screen.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 $399.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $100 – Samsung's 4th of July TV deals include a $100 reduction on this 55-inch 4K Smart TV. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a cheeky $10 less than last week's deal. It's excellent value for money if you need an reasonably-priced all-purpose TV. It sports some excellent features including a stunning 4K Crystal display, superior lighting with HDR and smart capabilities.The latter means you can easily stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and more.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 75-inch A6 Series LED 4K Smart TV: $1,299.99 $679.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $620 – Best Buy has stunned us with a massive discount on an equally massive TV. We usually see displays of this size for signifcantly more than $700, so this is a bit of a steal in the Best Buy 4th of July sale. It's this low because Hisense is a budget-focused range that doesn't fill its TVs with top-end features. That said, this particular TV still supports 4K for a superior picture quality, HDR for improved lighting, and all your favorite streaming apps. It's a whole lot of TV for the price.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV: $559.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $260 - Prime members will want to pop over to Amazon where you can currenty get the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV for its cheapest price yet. It's a bargain for the advanced display features support for 4K resolution, HDR and Dolby Digital, as well as Dolby Vision. The latter significantly improves the picture quality with a richer and wider color palette, and is usually reserved for more expensive sets. It's a fantastic inclusion on this early Prime Day deal.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 58-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $338 $298 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $30 – We're back with another Hisense TV: this time a slightly smaller (and cheaper) 58-inch display. If you're not signed up to Amazon Prime but want a good budget display then this is a solid choice for your general everyday viewing. It's a record low price at under $300 and comes with Roku built-in to give you access to the major streaming apps.

(opens in new tab) TCL 70-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $829.99 $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $330 – One of our favorite budget big-screen TV deals is this massive 70-inch 4K TV from TCL on sale for just $499.99. At $50 less than the price two weeks ago, it's incredible value for a big-screen 4K TV. It comes with all the expected features, including HDR to offer improved colors and lightning, Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,599.99 $1,099.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - Samsung's 4th of July sale features an awesome saving on this Neo-QLED TV. This advanced display tech is worth investing in as it offers excellent picture quality with improved constrast for a bright, clear and sharp image. It also features one HDMI 2.1 port, which is useful for next-gen gamers looking to max out their games at 120Hz in 4K resolution.