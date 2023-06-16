The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 is at its lowest price ever - snap one up at over $400 off

Gaming laptops, especially ones in this generation, tend to be bulky and very expensive the higher the specs are. But, while the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 is normally on the pricey side, this excellent deal brings the price down by 25% or more than $400, which not only

Combined with the fact that this legendary gaming laptop is one of the best thin and light gaming laptops, as well as one of the best gaming laptops period, this deal makes the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 that much more affordable. In fact, this is the lowest that it's ever been, which means that you should take advantage of this deal while it lasts.

It's definitely still pricier than the best cheap gaming laptops, but if you have the money, this machine is more than worth the cost of entry. Not only can it handle any of the best PC games around thanks to its great GPU, but it's excellent as a productivity machine due to an equally solid CPU.

Today's best Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 - was $2,499.99 now $1,868.23 at Amazon

The 2022 Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 is still packing some serious specs including a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD of storage. Thanks to these high-end specs, not only can it handle any PC on high settings, but it can also handle plenty of productivity and creative work with little issue. The fact that this is the cheapest price it's ever been on Amazon helps too.

Thanks to this deep discount, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 goes from being a powerful yet expensive gaming laptop to one that's much more reasonably priced options for those willing to spend a little extra cash. Its specs include an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD of storage.

The RTX 3070 Ti was a high-end GPU last-gen and one of the best graphics cards around, while the 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 is one of the best processors in its own right, able to handle creative and editing projects as well as office work. Even better is its massive RAM and storage size, which means games will run smoothly, and you can download a nice amount of them without fuss.

