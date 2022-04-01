Tempur-Pedic’s best budget mattress for pressure relief is now $779 off

Do you spend half the night tossing and turning, trying to get comfy? If you’re experiencing pain in your back or hips when sleeping, this Tempur-Pedic mattress deal is for you. As of today you can save up to $779 on the Tempur-Cloud (prices from $1,329), a mattress made with NASA-derived technology to relieve pressure across your body.

The Tempur-Cloud comes in two versions, the Medium or Medium Hybrid (made with spring coils and Tempur foam), and both are reduced to a starting price of $1,329.30 (was $1,899). The Tempur-Cloud is made using Tempur, a material known for its deep contouring feel (it hugs the body) and ability to relieve pressure on major impact points along your back, shoulders, hips and knees.

Tempur-Pedic makes some of the world’s best mattresses for all sleepers, and this 30% discount is a good saving on its cheapest model. You’ll have 90 nights to trial the Cloud at home to make sure it’s right for you, and there’s a 10-year warranty on this too, which is about average. Sale ends Monday 4 April.

Tempur-Cloud Mattress: from $1,899 $1,329.30 at Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $779 - This 30% discount reduces a queen size Tempur-Cloud to $1,539.30 (was $2,199). You can choose between a pure Tempur model or the hybrid, made using spring coils and Tempur for extra bounce and a slightly firmer feel.

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud has a high user rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, generated from over 950 customer reviews on the brand’s site. It receives praise for its cozy, contouring feel, and how well it eases pressure on sore joints during sleep. Both versions have a medium feel, but the hybrid variation is slightly firmer, with extra bounce courtesy of those spring coils in the fourth layer. So the Tempur-Cloud Medium is a four-layer mattress, while the Tempur-Cloud Hybrid has five layers.

Both have a moisture-wicking stretch cover to help you stay dry during sleep, with temperature-regulating properties to boost airflow. However if you want the best cooling technology Tempur-Pedic offers, check out the Tempur-Breeze - now $300 off with prices from $3,599.

The Tempur-Cloud mattress uses NASA-derived Tempur material in the comfort and support layers to relieve pressure and contour to your curves. It’s an ideal choice for all sleep positions, but especially back and side sleeping.

The brand’s accessories are on sale too, including the Tempur-Topper Supreme, our pick of the best mattress toppers for boosting comfort on new and older beds. Until Monday you can save 40% on the Tempur-Topper, but fair warning - it’s selling out fast. You can also save on bed sheets, mattress protectors, and the brand’s best pillows for comfort and support.

We hope to see the Tempur-Cloud pop up among May's Memorial Day mattress sales too, and will let you know if we see cheaper prices on this model or other Tempur-Pedic beds.

