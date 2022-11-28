Stuck on your first smart home? Here's my personal starter kit - and it's all on sale

So, you're toying with the idea of making your home smarter. Exciting? Yes. Daunting? Most definitely.

If you've been keeping up, you'll know now is the best time to start investing in a smarter home, thanks to the arrival of Matter. The brands behind some of the best smart home devices are coming together, hand in hand, to unify the connectivity standards upon which the future of smart homes will be built.

There's one thing we know for sure about the Cyber Monday deals every year, which is that we'll see some amazing prices on smart home devices. However, because of this, there are an awful lot of deals to trawl through.

I've spent a lot of this weekend looking through the smart home deals, and I've narrowed down the best deals to get you started on your first smart home. From home hubs and smart speakers to smart plugs and security cameras - I've got you covered.

Below, I've listed a couple of the best deals I've found this weekend, which would be easy enough to set up and start building from without throwing in more complex devices.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Of course, there are a couple of home hubs and smart speakers to choose from, and with the arrival of Matter, choosing your ecosystem is a lot more agnostic than it was a few years ago. However, the Echo is the best value for money in this year's Cyber Monday sales- a massive 50% discount, and the first price cut the smart home speaker has received. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask for the forecast.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Audio: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Not sold on Amazon's Alexa? What about Google's flagship smart speaker, instead? The Google Nest Audio has been slashed by 50% for Cyber Monday, which is an impressive saving on a device that's still relatively new.

(opens in new tab) Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A: was $29.99 now $22.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, so you can control your appliances completely hands-free with either of the hubs we've mentioned in this article. With smart plugs, you can set up timers or countdown schedules to automatically turn on and off electronic appliances like fans, lamps, and even Christmas lights - perfect for the holidays.

(opens in new tab) Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for just $34.99 in today's Cyber Monday deals - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

(opens in new tab) Ring Stick Up Cam: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This classic Ring security option is great for setting up inside or outside your home. Thanks to its battery-powered design it can be installed wherever you need, though if you're using it outside you may need to think about how your home's exterior will be illuminated as it doesn't have a light.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $549.99 $379.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a budget set, you can't get much better than this Cyber Monday TV deal from Best Buy. This 65-inch 4K TV from Insignia is on sale for a stunningly low price of just $379.99. You're getting the Fire TV operating system, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $400.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,799.99 , $1,271.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another favorite Amazon Cyber Monday deal is LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,296.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Rated as our best TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum: was $949.98 , now $679.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The S7+ gets a 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon for its floating brush design, room mapping and smart navigation, and its sonic mopping technology. It also has excellent voice assistant and app control. It’s no wonder that it comes with such a high price tag. Luckily, it’s getting a $269.99 or 28% discount with this Cyber Monday smart home deal.

The beauty of a smart home is that it's entirely yours to configure. Here, we've given you the foundations, but it's totally up to you what will make your smart home yours. And I think that's pretty darn cool.

