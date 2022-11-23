Matter 1.0 means Black Friday is the perfect time to start your smart home

Audio player loading…

Ever tried to get a Ring doorbell to work alongside an Apple smart speaker? Or an Echo speaker to pair up with a Nest speaker? Chances are you didn't get very far. Smart home devices may have exploded in popularity and adoption over the past several years, and a new effort to integrate different devices into one standard is set to push the market even further into the future.

But these devices can be expensive, and building a system with the best smart home devices designed for your specific needs can be even more so.

Black Friday deals on Matter-compatible products

Matter 1.0 is ready, and big brands like Amazon, Google and Samsung have already announced their full support for a new system that will allow devices to be more compatible with one another. Because of the shift, those who have been tentative about entering fully into the smart home world can feel safer in doing so.

With the arrival of Black Friday deals ahead of the weekend, now is the time it matters to find Matter-compatible products. There are savings (big and small) to be had across smart speakers, smart thermostats, televisions and more which are tuning in to the Matter 1.0 release. Below you'll find a selection of the best deals we've seen so far.

US:

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K 64GB (2nd Gen): was $200 now $115 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Apple is perhaps the furthest along with Matter compatibility, so this is an excellent opportunity to get your hands on the Apple TV 4K streaming device for a significant discount over at Best Buy today.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was $50 now $20 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Nest Mini is a steal at Best Buy right now, with a £30 discount knocking the price right down to $20. That's all of Google Assistant's current and future smarts for less than the average take-out order!

UK:

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £26.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Amazon is firmly in the pro-Matter camp, and so you can expect its newly released 5th Gen smart speakers to be a solid investment. And that investment is actually smaller this Black Friday, with Amazon UK shaving more than 50% off the price.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue White & Colour Smart Light Bulb set: was £95 now £50 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Smart lighting is often one of the first things people think of when they think about starting their smart home, and this twin pack is an ideal place to start. You'll need a Hue Bridge, but once set up, the bulbs will work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit (as well as Matter in due course).

What Matter is already doing

After a few delays and setbacks, Matter 1.0 launched in November 2022. That means that it is already working away behind the scenes without the average consumer even knowing something has changed.

But our smart homes are about to get a whole lot easier to use. Think of the previous landscape as one where different products from different brands all spoke their own language. Matter will allow them to speak with each other, which in turn will mean that they can work together for more seamless routines and better interoperability.

For this to happen, companies large and small alike will need to get on board, and that has already been occurring. Amazon, Google, Apple, and Samsung - arguably the big four behind the smart home boom of the last decade - have all put their names behind Matter as the way forward, which is good news for all of us. It's not just the big companies either - smaller enterprises and innovative new players in the market also form a huge part of the Connectivity Standards Alliance's DNA.

Some products have already been announced as being compatible with Matter, including Apple's 4K TV and HomePod mini, while dozens more have been announced. This includes Amazon and Google's major smart speakers and displays, as well as the best TVs from LG and Samsung.

What's next for Matter?

Moving forwards, smart home brands will begin to sell their devices with Matter enabled, while existing devices may be integrated into the new system via updates or hardware like bridges. Once this has happened, those smart doorbells and security cameras that previously only worked with one smart assistant (e.g. Google Home) will subsequently work with everything via Matter.

Of course, not everything will be able to be updated remotely, so we may end up in a place where consumers are left needing to upgrade their tech to work with the new standard. This will become clearer as time goes on, but we expect major brands to make things as easy as possible for their customers.

For now, we can look forward to more and more smart home brands announcing compatibility or plans for compatibility in the coming months. Those that have announced plans already include Amazon, Wiz, Nanoleaf, Philips Hue, and IKEA.

How to spot Matter-compatible products

Start looking for the Matter logo on products in the store, and keep an eye out for announcements for those smart home devices you already own. Things are just getting started, but we expect progress to come thick and fast for the rest of 2022 and beyond. You can visit the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) (opens in new tab) website for a full list of certified products.