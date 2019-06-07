Sony's WH-1000XM3 get a big discount on Amazon – but is it the best time to buy?

They've topped our list of the best headphones for two years running and now they've been given a sizable discount by Amazon; there's a lot to love about the Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones.

With over £50 off the recommended retail price (which was £330 at their August 2018 launch), these industry-leading wireless cans boast 30 hours of battery and are optimized for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The highly-rated Sony headphones come in either black or silver – the latter being marginally cheaper. Check out the deal below:

The best noise-canceling headphones of 2019

Should I wait for Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching; while we don't have an exact date yet, we're expecting it to kick off for 48 hours from midnight July 15.

The sale grows in scope and ambition every year and there's no reason to not think that Amazon Prime Day 2019 won't be the biggest one yet – which is why it may be worth waiting to buy the Sony WH-1000 MX3s until then.

The current discount on offer at Amazon isn't even the best deal we've seen in recent months; in May, the black version was on sale for £269.79, while the silver model was going for even less at £255.53.

It could be that the Sony WH-1000 XM3 wireless headphones drop to less than £250 on Amazon Prime Day, which would be a real bargain as an £80 discount.

Of course, we can't be sure that they will see any further reductions during the event, so if you're desperate to get your hands on the wireless headphones, the current deal is still worth taking advantage of.