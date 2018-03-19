The best Sony Xperia XA2 deals in March 2018

If you want to get one of the latest phones from Sony, it's likely you'll want to pay as little as possible too. If that's the case, you're in luck as here we've put together the cheapest Xperia XA2 deals we can find. You can already get the phone for less around £20 per month with some deals, which is great considering the spec of this phone.

This isn't one of the top end Sony devices that rival the iPhone 8 or Samsung Galaxy S9, but it's still a solid mid-range phone with some great features. We found it had both good performance and a punchy screen in our expert Sony Xperia XA2 review.

If you scroll down below you'll find our helpful comparison tools where you can play around to find the best deal for your new phone - whether that's on contract or an unlocked Xperia XA2 SIM-free. Plus we've put together a short review section for you to take a look at so you can be sure it's the phone for you. If you decide it isn't, we have a selection of other best mobile phone deals that you'll want to browse through instead.

In all honesty, the contract deals for the Xperia XA2 aren't stunning and if you can afford to you may be better off buying the phone outright and combining it with one of our great SIM only deals.

This way, you can often get a more generous data allowance for less money in the long run. It also means you're not restricted to one network either as you own the phone outright and can choose your network with a SIM only deal.

Sony Xperia XA2 review in brief

A solid Sony, but nothing spectacular

Screen size: 5.2-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | Rear camera: 23MP | Weight: 171g | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 3300mAh

Good performance

Punchy screen (after tweaks)

Mostly solid camera

Surprisingly ordinary battery life

The latest from Sony's mid-range of phones doesn't do anything groundbreaking, but it's a solid handset and offers quite impressive spec considering its price. There's a punchy 5.2-inch Full HD display, pretty powerful internals thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and there's the latest Android 8 Oreo software.

On the rear is a 23MP shooter, which considering the lower price of the Xperia XA2 compared to other high-end Sony devices on the market is well worth the money. All of this is then packaged into a body that, while it doesn't change the way we look at phones, is still attractive and won't embarrass you when you show it off to your mates.

Read TechRadar's full Sony Xperia XA2 review