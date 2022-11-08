Shop this early Black Friday deal and save $200 on a robot vacuum

We're starting to see more and more Black Friday deals arriving at retailers, and with that, we have some exclusive deals to share on some of the best vacuum cleaners - bringing them down to their best prices ever.

Amongst the early Black Friday vacuum deals is a super saving on the Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 Robot Vacuum, which is currently listed on Amazon for $489 in Black, $499.99 in white (opens in new tab). The Black RoboVac X8 doesn't currently have any offers on it, but in White, you can save $150 when you 'clip coupon' in the basket. But our exclusive deal can trump that, giving you $200 off the original price when you're on the 'place your order page'.

Robot vacuum cleaners offer an automated, hands-free vacuum or mop across the floors in your home. They are smart enough to avoid obstacles, build a virtual map, and return to base when they need a charge. Some will even self-empty, although this isn't true for the RoboVac X8. What we loved about this robot vacuum in our review is that once the vacuum has mapped your house, you can use the app to tell it which room or rooms you’d like to be cleaned. You can also use the app to schedule a clean and create boundaries, so the RoboVac X8 knows exactly where it needs to be focusing its attention.

It is Eufy's most expensive robot vacuum cleaner to date, but at $299.99 - with our exclusive discount - it is one of the most affordable you can buy right now. The deal also happens to make the RoboVac X8 its cheapest price it has ever been. Stock is already limited, and the deal ends Sunday, 20 November. Add the below deal to your basket, not forgetting the coupon, and check out - before it's too late.



Black Friday robot vacuum deal

(opens in new tab) Eufy RoboVac X8: $499.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - this is Eufy's most expensive robot vacuum to date but with our code - eufyX8TRUS - you can get it for it's cheapest price, ever. In our review (opens in new tab) we found it powerful with plenty of new intelligent, although it's not the slimmest. It's available in black and white but hurry: stock is already limited and the deals ends Sunday 20 November.

More Black Friday vacuum deals

(opens in new tab) Eufy HomeVac H30 Venture: $159.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - there is currently no deal on the HomeVac H30 on Amazon so this deal has landed at a really good time for us. Although this is not the cheapest price that the H30 has been in the past ($73.79) we are not far off that when you use code eufyH30TRUS at checkout. In our review (opens in new tab) we found the H30 ideal for use in harder-to-reach areas of the car and around the home, so gave it 4-out-of-5 stars.

(opens in new tab) Eufy HomeVac H11: $58.99 $35.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - if you've ever wanted to get the HomeVac H11 for it's cheapest price ever, then now is your chance. This is a big saving on a handheld vacuum which was already reasonably priced. By using our exclusive code - eufyH11TRUS - you can save $25 off a product which won't otherwise be discounted at this time, so it's a really good time to buy.

