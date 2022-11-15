Save $850 on a PS5-friendly 75-inch Hisense TV with this Black Friday deal

Playing on a really big screen is a great way to go about gaming, and this deal on Hisense’s 75-inch U7H series 4K TV seems like one specifically aimed at PS5 owners wanting to step up their game. With $850 off at Best Buy (opens in new tab), the price is now below the $1,000 threshold, making it one of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen for a 75-inch TV of this quality.

What makes Hisense’s U7H series 4K TVs rank among the best 120 Hz 4K TVs for gaming ? As with their predecessor, the U7G series , you get a native 120 Hz display, along with variable refresh rate (VRR), FreeSync Premium, Dolby Vision Gaming, and auto-low latency game mode. It also supports Dolby Vision for gaming at 120 Hz, which is a feature you won’t find on all 120 Hz-capable TVs.

On the picture quality front, the U7H series has quantum dots for enhanced color and brightness. Hisense claims up to 1,000 nits peak light output – an impressive spec for a set at this price – along with 120 local dimming zones. And there’s also a Filmmaker mode for when you want to put down the game controller and watch movies.

Smart functions come courtesy of Google TV, and there’s both built-in Google Assistant and a Works with Alexa option for voice commands and control. Last but not least, there’s Bluetooth audio output for wirelessly connecting soundbars and headphones to the TV.

