Save $700 on this AMD-powered Alienware gaming laptop

Dell has knocked down the price of the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop and it's a juicy deal if you’re on the hunt for a great gaming laptop . The deal only lasts two days and you can now buy the Alienware gaming laptop for $1,899.99 (was $2,599.99). (opens in new tab)

The Alienware Cherry MX per-key RGB low-profile keyboard provides a bright and tactile typing sensation in and out of the game. You get an impressive 1TB of storage, 32GB of future-proofed DDR5 memory, and an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor that’ll push your gaming performance further - making this a super bit of tech and a very easy recommendation from us at this price.

The Alienware m17 R5 is fully equipped to provide a top-tier gaming experience. In addition to the components listed above, you get a sizable 17.3-inch 4K display, which combined with the Radeon RX 6850 XT GPU will definitely play most of the best PC games in 4K. You’ll be able to play older games and indie titles comfortably, but you may need to run more graphically demanding triple-A titles at a lower resolution or adjust your graphical settings if you want to see them in 4K.



The processor in this laptop is perfect for gaming but does fall a little short compared to currently-available high-end Intel processors if you’re planning to use the laptop for CPU-intensive number-crunching software as well as gaming. If you want something a bit more multipurpose, consider one of Dell’s Intel-powered Alienware laptops, such as the Alienware M15 R7 .

Gaming jargon and scary numbers aside, the overall point is that the Alienware m17 R5 is a superb gaming machine that works well to your specific needs and will propel your in-game experiences further. It may not be the cheapest gaming laptop out there right now, but with the discount, you will be getting an excellent machine at an excellent price.

Outside the US? See more of today's best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

