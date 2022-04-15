Save $250 and get the MacBook Pro 13-inch for its cheapest price yet

Why not pick yourself up a treat this Easter and get a MacBook Pro for its lowest price yet. Two of Apple's premium 13-inch ultrabooks from 2020 are discounted right now at Amazon. While they may not be the most modern devices, they are still high-performance laptops and are excellent value thanks to these discounts.

The first is the MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) with a 256GB SSD, which is down to $1,099.99 (was $1,299) at Amazon. That brings the laptop back down to the lowest price we've seen since the end of last year and is only $50 shy of the all-time low. Delivery is not until early May, however.

At the same time, thanks to an extra $50 discount that's applied automatically at the checkout, the MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) with larger 512GB SSD storage is now $1,249.99 (was $1,499). That's even more exciting as it's the cheapest price ever. Plus, delivery is expected before the end of April.

Even though they were originally released in 2020, both of these MacBooks feature Apple's powerful M1 chip that ensures excellent performance in these and many of the manufacturer's latest devices. You don't want to miss either of these cheap MacBook deals while they're available as they are likely to sell out quickly.

Today's best MacBook Pro deals

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) (M1, 256GB): $1,299 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $199 – Today's price on the excellent 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) is the cheapest we've seen all year and only $50 more than the previous record low. With the power of the M1 chip behind it and a healthy 256GB SSD, it offers high performance that will be appreciated by creative professionals and those who need a laptop with some serious muscle.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) (M1, 512GB): $1,499 $1,249.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - In addition, the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) with 512GB SSD is down to its cheapest price ever right now. An additional saving is applied at the checkout that brings the laptop just $50 shy of the previous record low. Paying $150 more to double your storage is a little pricey but the extra cost isn't too extortionate if you need the extra space for files, applications or media.

If these offers haven't tempted you there are many more MacBook Pro deals for you to peruse, including a few savings of up to $250 on the latest MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021). For those who would prefer to spend a little less, you should check out all the cheap laptop deals and cheap tablet deals available today to give you a few more options.