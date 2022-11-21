Save big on early Black Friday HP deals on the Envy x360, Pavilion PC, and more

If you're looking for the best HP laptop and PCs deals for Black Friday, you're not alone, considering the high quality of the brand's products. Thankfully, both HP and major retails have already started rolling out early sales to make things easier, like this HP Chromebook 14 for just $179 at Walmart (opens in new tab), or this HP Envy 34 All-in-One PC for just $1599.99 at HP.com (opens in new tab).

While Black Friday deals are always a great time to buy major items, it's an especially good time to buy a new computer, since sales on these devices can make already reasonably prices into absolute steals. And since these are HP products, the quality and specs are high, meaning that you won't have to worry about buying a dud.

We've pulled together a few choice HP items for you to look through, but definitely go to the source and see what HP has to offer during its Pre-Black Friday sales event (opens in new tab), going on right now.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best HP laptop and PC Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 14: was $299 now $179 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

2-in-1 laptops usually come at a premium compared to traditional devices. This HP Chromebook 14 at Walmart mitigates that issue significantly after the $120 saving. Sure, it's still not a high-performance laptop, but it's powerful enough to get through basic use, light work, video streaming, and more — all with the flexibility and versatility of a touchscreen you can use like a tablet.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15.6-inch: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're in the market for a mid-range gaming laptop, this one has spectacular specs for the price. It comes with an Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space. For $300 off this is an absolute steal of a deal.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15.6-inch: was $799.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Finding a gaming laptop for under $500 is a rarity in this market, but thanks to a $220 slash in pricing you can easily get one here. It comes with Intel Core i5-12450H, GeForce GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage space, which means it'll run most PC games on medium settings.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebase 21.5-inch AIO Desktop: was $609.99 , now $359.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

While the price of this Chrome-powered all-in-one computer has been discounted as recently as August, the $359 price tag is the lowest it’s ever been. That $250 discount is around 40% off which makes this even more worth it than before. And, we were already fans as we gave this a 4 out of 5 in our review (opens in new tab) for its compact and beautiful design as well as snappy performance.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion Desktop: was $859.99 , now $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

With its AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, this HP Pavilion desktop is a lot of computer for under $1,000. And, Best Buy users agree as they’ve rated this a 4.7 out of 5. While it was already relatively affordable for a desktop, it’s getting a holiday price cut of $260. So, instead of paying $859, you can take this all-in-one for $599.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy 34-inch All in One: was $1999.99 now $1599.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

In our review, we called the HP Envy 34 the perfect Windows alternative to the Apple iMac, and in a lot of ways we think it's even better. This entry level configuration doesn't have the Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU (it's got an Nvidia GTX 1650), but it's still a powerful performer, especially for an all-in-one, meaning this is a PC deal you won't want to miss.

These Black Friday PC deals are incredible, with most slashing prices by over $100 or more. And plenty of them make devices even more budget-minded and affordable than before, especially laptops like the HP Victus 15, which becomes the ultimate budget gaming machine thanks to these Black Friday savings.

More HP laptop and PC deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for HP laptops and PCs from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals